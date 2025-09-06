Two actors, one room, one question: Who Are You?

The biggest winner as far as local film is concerned, this year is YouTube.

It’s hard for a month to go by without a release by a local filmmaker; be it Ties That Bind to City Girl, there is always new content coming through the tube.

Who Are You? Is a serialised drama following two people, at least judging by the pilot. Pelly Penina Nampanga and Alexon Audax, both alumni of TV shows Sanyu and Beloved act as Ann and Stanley, two lovers who have gone through some rough times.

The pilot episode introduces Stanley as a working young man who probably lost a job and Ann, who seems to be in a celebratory mood. Things, however, take a turn when Stanley accuses Ann of being a cheat, a liar and manipulator, we listen to this conversation between lovers, where one, Ann, looks like she has no idea of what he is talking about before later admitting that she is indeed a crook.

What makes the story different is that it flips the script, for most Ugandan stories and narratives, women are suffering at the hands of men. The writers here seem to take equality to a whole new level by telling us that women can be as bad as well. Who Are You is a pilot of what is supposed to become a TV series, the story set up is one that gets us intrigued, the characters are probably deep - probably, because we don’t really know what’s going on in the pilot.

Directed by Doug Mulumba, the same director for Cyrus Bugaba’s led Nedda, a film about a man who battles mental health after the death of his sister. But Mulumba is also one of the directors of popular dramas Prestige and Beloved, both by Nathan Magoola. Who Are You follows a story of a toxic lover, willing to do anything to get what she wants; the pilot takes place in the same location, Stanley’s house, where Ann has opened a bottle of his vintage wine in celebration, but their interaction takes a number of turns.

At first, Ann seems oblivious to what she’s being accused of and later, she makes his accusations about her trauma. Nampanga is an imposing performer who is believable at many turns. Luckily, she has picked up some good scripts in her short journey so far. Paired with Audax, the two seem to know how to push each other’s limits, which made the few minutes’ worth watching. The cinematography and other production values such as sound, editing and production design also ensure that Who Are You, is believable.

It’s an act of two people which feels more like a pitch than a drama in the offing; much of it starts and ends in five minutes; much as there is a lot of set-up with both Stanley and Ann’s characters, for a pilot, there is little the show can probably offer in form of adventure with the two characters. The challenge lies in the show’s narrow scope. With only two visible characters, all other influences on the story remain off-screen. For a pilot that hints at a wider, more layered narrative, it would have been more engaging to introduce additional story arcs or characters to build intrigue.

That said, as a proof of concept, Who Are You? shows potential. While it feels more like a pitch than the start of a series, perhaps the producers can be forgiven for keeping it simple — for now.



