Uganda is set for a streaming war

It has been weeks since artists Desire Luzinda and Lucas Lubyogo, alias Levixone, tied the note. Continuously called the wedding of the year, the nuptials between the two unlikely artistes had the Internet buzzing because of the different talking points; Levixone, the groom is some years younger than the bride, he is a gospel artiste, while Desire on the other hand, well, she’s also a well documented secular artiste, at least at her peak.

Their wedding was the talk of the town that before it happened, MTN Uganda partnered with Yo TV, a streaming platform and paid for rights to stream the event. In the course of only two weeks, two weddings, gospel artiste and socialite Baby Gloria and socialite Bad Black’s weddings have been paid for by platforms AfroMobile and Play It Loud, respectively.

This year, many Ugandan players have joined the streaming game. It started with GandaFlix, founded by film director Matt Bish. It initially started as a platform for his films and people who kept asking for where to find them; it's a place where all his films, documentary films and variety shows are stored, for people to watch at their convenience. The National Producers’ Guild of Uganda (PGU) hosted a masterclass at the Uganda Registration Service Bureau (URSB) offices where they talked about different issues such as intellectual property, registration of production houses but somewhere along the way, it became a pitching ground for four different streaming platforms.

Humphrey Namanya was present to represent Sauti Plus, the founders of Kwiso, a direct offspring of their film showcase programme, Kwiso Mu Cinema, Brian Mulondo represented MultiChoice Uganda, whose platform, Showmax has been growing in leaps and bounds, and Kato Ssemakula Katende was representing Play It Loud.

In absence was AfroMobile, Yo TV, Stream East and Muno Watch. AfroMobile is one of Uganda’s most revered streaming platforms, thanks to their affiliation to Next Media franchises, which keeps their content machine oiled. The other famous platform is the Yo TV platform, which carries various TVs and radio stations, including all the NMG platforms such as NTV and Spark TV. All the platforms have different offers, with some picking a system that has been tested and proven by streamers such as Netflix, while others are choosing a lone journey.

Kwiso, for instance, wants to commission and licence content the same way Showmax and Netflix do.“We are going to pay for the films and have them 100 percent for at least two years, and if the film is doing well, we can negotiate a better deal,” Namanya says. With his Sauti Plus, Kwiso comes into the streaming wars with a catalogue of its own; the serialised drama Kyaddala, films, When You Become Me and Sabotage, that are on top of a slew of short films produced annually by trainees from the iKon activations.

Play It Loud also aims to land on the market with a bang, Ssemakula says. They have about 80 shows in production and others are yet to be licensed. Other players at the moment include Stream East, a platform mainly focusing on East African content, and Muno Watch, literally the most popular local platform but mainly surviving on pirated content. Most filmmakers accuse Muno Watch of only promoting piracy, constantly asking authorities to take action. Other stakeholders, however, believe local producers should find a way of winning over Muno Watch audiences through Muno Watch rather than having the whole thing taken away.

With more than five streaming platforms in the offing, there is a fear that instead of getting films closer to the audience, they may divide them instead. According to a Gabriel Rindborg story in The Guardian, the increasing number of streaming platforms has made entertainment very expensive; with people unwilling to pay for all the different streaming platforms all the time. Many have resorted to piracy, where they can get everything free of charge. Will the Ugandan market dive into the same with all the streaming platforms coming up?



