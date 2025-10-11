When Arua came alive in colour

The sun was relentless on Saturday afternoon, its golden rays dancing off the smooth tarmac roads of Arua City, while a teasing breeze carried with it the scent of roasted maize and spicy street food. This was no ordinary weekend. Arua, the lively border city where Uganda meets South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, was the heartbeat of the nation as it hosted World Tourism Day celebrations.

By 9am, the streets had begun to fill. Children skipped past with dusty school bags, their laughter mingling with the rhythmic chants of vendors calling out their wares. Stalls selling herbal remedies, handmade home utilities, and African fabrics lined the routes leading to the Arua Golf Grounds, which had been transformed into a cultural village and festival arena.

The anticipation was palpable. Delegations from across the country, tour operators, hoteliers, and community groups had all descended on the city. There was a hum of conversation in multiple languages. The celebrations began with a march followed by speeches, as the grounds gradually filled with curious onlookers and guests. Premier Robinah Nabanja, standing in for President Museveni, delivered the keynote address.

Her words were part vision, part challenge. “Tourism is not just about beautiful scenery or memorable experiences. It is an engine of growth, a source of jobs, and a catalyst for social change. If we innovate and invest wisely, Uganda can transform tourism into a cornerstone of our economy,” she said. Speaking at the event, Tourism Minister Col. Tom Butime echoed the call for deeper investment.

"Our industry is tasked with contributing significantly to the country's ambitious 10-fold growth strategy, aiming to grow our GDP to $500 billion by 2040 and our specific target is to grow our foreign exchange earnings to $50 billion over the same period. Our strategy is very clear. We will invest in modern tools, infrastructure, diversify our products and build the capacity of our workforce to ensure world-class service delivery.” Mr Butime said. “Financing remains a challenge. Our tour operators and hoteliers deserve the same access to credit that other sectors enjoy. Without investment, we cannot develop our 160 lakes, expand accommodation, or attract the three million visitors we target each year,” said Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) CEO Juliana Kaggwa

Around them, the Golf Grounds had come alive. Traditional dancers from the Koboko pounded drums, their bodies swaying in intricate rhythms, while cultural groups from Zombo and Moyo showcased their unique heritage. Tourists and locals alike wandered between exhibition booths offering eco-tourism packages, aviation technology, and culinary innovations.

A Marketplace of Ideas

The exhibition area felt like a bustling open-air marketplace. Food vendors grilled tilapia over charcoal fires while children licked sticky-sweet ice pops. Young entrepreneurs demonstrated digital tourism booking platforms, while a group of women showed how organic waste could be turned into eco-friendly charcoal briquettes. “This is the future of tourism,” said Frida Akullu, Uganda Development Bank’s investment manager for tourism. “It’s not just about hotels and game parks. It’s about innovation, sustainability, and communities.”

A reveller is all smiles as she arrives for the World Tourism Day Celebrations in Arua

Akullu revealed that the bank has funded multiple tourism projects across the country, including several in the West Nile region. “We are here to bridge the financing gap,” she added. “If we invest in people and ideas like these, we can create a tourism industry that benefits everyone.”

The Night Arua Danced

As evening fell, the sun’s fiery glow softened into a rich amber haze. Streetlights flickered on, and the city’s famous nightlife began to stir. By 7 p.m., the Golf Grounds were packed shoulder-to-shoulder with revellers ready for the World Tourism Day concert. When Cindy Sanyu, Uganda’s dancehall queen, stepped onto the stage, the crowd erupted into deafening cheers. Backed by a live band, she belted out her biggest hits, her powerful voice weaving through the night air like a spell. Couples danced, children clapped, and even uniformed officers swayed to the beat.

Local artists also shared the stage, blending traditional West Nile rhythms with modern Afrobeat sounds. Between sets, fireworks lit up the sky, their reflection shimmering in the eyes of the ecstatic crowd. “This is why tourism matters. Visitors don’t just come for wildlife; they come for experiences like this. They want to feel the pulse of a place,” said Gloria Asiimwe, a travel enthusiast from Kampala who had travelled for the event.



