‘I’d rather a few cottages than many average ones’

The drive to Ishasha, in the far-flung southern sector of Queen Elizabeth National Park, is not for the hurried traveller. The journey unspools through winding roads, remote coffee plantations, and thick acacia groves. By the time you arrive, you are no longer rushing; nature has already slowed you down. It is here, on the fringes of Uganda’s wild frontier, that I meet Lt Col Evarlyne Asiimwe, a woman of contrasts: soldier, conservationist, entrepreneur, mother, and wife. We should add that she is also an excellent golfer. We sit under the thatched canopy of the restaurant at Embogo Lodges Ishasha, the facility she founded and now runs. A herd of buffalo grazes lazily in the distance, and the silence is pierced only by the wind rustling through the trees and the occasional distant call of lions, perhaps. She offers a warm smile and gestures toward the edge of the property. “Right there,” Asiimwe says, pointing. “That’s where the buffalo charged at me.”





When the bush called her name





At first glance, the scene seems too tranquil for such drama. But Ishasha is wild, and the wild plays by its own rules. “I was just a girl,” she begins, eyes narrowing at the memory. “It was an ordinary day. I had wandered off not far from home and I saw what I thought was a cow. I was used to seeing animals, so I didn’t think much of it.” But this was no cow. It was a buffalo, a notoriously aggressive animal known to attack, unprovoked. “I must have startled it,”Lt Col Asiimwe says. “Before I knew it, it had knocked me to the ground.





I don’t remember everything after that, just the sound of hooves and people shouting. Some villagers saw what happened and rushed to help me.” For several people, a brush with death in the wild would be enough to stay far away. But for Asiimwe, it did the opposite. “That experience woke something in me,” she says, speaking slowly. “Instead of fear, I felt awe. I realised how powerful and unpredictable the natural world is. And I also saw how people and wildlife were living in constant tension. That was the seed that grew into a lifelong commitment to conservation.”

Roots in Kanungu





Born and raised in Kihihi, Kanungu District, Asiimwe grew up in a landscape where humans and wildlife were often at odds. “We had to leave our homes during harvest season to guard against elephants raiding the crops,” she recalls. “And birds, especially the weaver birds, would come in swarms and destroy everything. These were normal challenges to us. But to a child, it all made an impression.” She smiles when ask whether this wild upbringing ever felt burdensome. “I didn’t know anything else. For me, this was life. But I always felt there had to be a better way for people and animals to coexist.” Her early experiences helped cultivate a strong sense of duty, which would later define her military career.

But initially, her ambitions were elsewhere. “I wanted to be a nun,” Asiimwe says with a laugh. “I used to admire the sisters in our parish. I thought they were peaceful, spiritual, and powerful in their quiet way. I even applied to a convent school after Senior Four and got admitted.” But then, her exam results came back, and, with them, a new perspective. “Something shifted. I realised I could serve differently. I wanted to teach, to work with people more directly.” She pursued a Bachelor’s in Education and later a Master’s degree in Counselling Psychology at Makerere University, an academic path that would later support her in unexpected ways.

Becoming a soldier

Her entry into the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) wasn’t planned, but rather a matter of practical opportunity. “I was job-hunting,” she says plainly. “I heard that the army was recruiting and that they had schools. I figured, ‘They’ll need teachers there too.’ That’s how I found myself at Bombo Army Secondary School.” Ms Asiimwe stayed at Bombo for four years, sharpening her teaching and leadership skills within the structure of military life. But even then, her adaptability and quiet strength didn’t go unnoticed. When the opportunity arose for her to represent the army in Parliament, she was selected. “In the UPDF, we don’t campaign. The process is internal. If your name is put forward and your colleagues support you, you go. That’s how I ended up in Parliament.”

Building Embogo Lodges

After her parliamentary term, many might have looked for comfort or retirement. Not Asiimwe. Instead, she returned to her roots in Ishasha and built Embogo Lodges, a conservation-driven, community-oriented lodge named after the buffalo that nearly took her life. “Embogo means buffalo in Runyakitara,” she explains. “It’s my way of honouring that encounter and what it taught me.” For Asiimwe, the lodge is more than just a business. It’s a mission. “I wanted to create something that didn’t just serve tourists but empowered the people who live here,” she says.