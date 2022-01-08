A prayer mountain offers a lesson on spiritual tourism

Mount Zion Prayer Mountain in Harare offers a spiritual refuge for those seeking a safe and secluded area in which to pray.  PHOTO/bird

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

Mount Zion Prayer Mountain in Harare offers a spiritual refuge for those seeking a safe and secluded area in which to pray and lessons for those who wish to make a business out of spiritual tourism. Its founder hopes that the retreat can become a source of inspiration across Africa.

Irene Brickus Chikaka, 76, is very much at home in her residence in Borrowdale Brooke, an exclusive area of Harare. The property is a sign of a successful career. It is also the site of her latest business and one which she espouses as a potential money-spinner for economies across Africa; spiritual tourism. Almost everything in her home is made by local artisans.

