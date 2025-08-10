Above the clouds: A trail of filmmaker Edmond Tamale

“I travel because I love stories,” says Edmond Tamale. “And not just any stories—cultural stories, human stories. I go wherever they take me, even if it’s a war zone.”

He makes his statement calmly, almost casually, as if travelling to the frontlines of conflict or climbing freezing peaks is just another line on a to-do list.

For Tamale, this is work that doubles as a calling. Over the years, he has built a career as a dynamic and versatile filmmaker with a craft which stretches far beyond cameras and edits. He is a man chasing stories in all their beauty, hardship, and truth.

His documentaries are shaped by lived experience, from war-torn towns in South Sudan to misty glaciers in Uganda. Every step, scene and summit is personal.

The break

“In December 2020, I was selected to be part of a film crew documenting a group of anonymous individuals hiking the Rwenzori Mountains. I had never done mountaineering. Honestly, I hadn’t even imagined myself doing it,” Tamale recalls.

It wasn’t part of a grand creative plan he opened to out of curiosity.

“I thought, let me try. The worst that can happen is if I fail. But I didn’t.”

His first mountain was offered a gradual start, and all the way to Uganda’s highest peak- Margherita, perched atop the legendary Rwenzoris. To prepare, the team underwent intense physical conditioning.

“It was like a mini military training. And I passed. That gave me confidence,” he says.

That one experience changed everything. Since then, Tamale has climbed Mt Kinyeti—the tallest mountain in Greater Sudan, and recently summited Wagagai Peak on Mt Elgon. His documentary, Masaba, is based on that Elgon climb.

He says: “There’s something about mountains. They’re humbling. They strip you down. You’re not thinking about phones or emails up there. You’re thinking about breath. About step after step.”

Edmond Tamale at the Wagagai peak.

When asked what motivates him to keep hiking, he smiles. “Honestly, I just say yes when the opportunity comes.

I trust the journey. Filming while hiking is hectic. You need all your energy for the climb, and then you have to think about framing a shot?” he explains. For The Royal Summit, he ditched bulky gear in favour of a small GoPro and a drone.

“A big camera on a mountain? That’s a terrible decision. I needed something light, compact. The GoPro was perfect,” he says. Still, he faced plenty of challenges—harsh weather, poor visibility, freezing fingers, and altitude sickness.

“The mist can cover everything. The wind is too much. Sometimes you can’t even fly the drone at the top. But somehow, I still managed to capture some of the most breathtaking moments.”

In 2022, Tamale joined a crew tasked with documenting the journey of Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, commonly known as King Oyo, as he climbed the Rwenzoris. It was a historic climb, and the official documentary was a big success. But in the background, the filmmaker quietly recorded his own experience—daily thoughts, behind-the-scenes moments, struggles with altitude.

“After we released the Tooro king’s story, I sat down and edited my own version,” he says.

“I called it The Royal Summit. It’s a 7-day journey, told through my eyes.”

That personal, raw storytelling struck a chord. The Royal Summit was nominated at the Frome International Film Festival in Somerset, UK, the Lift-Off Filmmaker Sessions at Pinewood Studios, the NGO International Film Festival in Australia, and the Pearl International Film Festival in Uganda—where it won Best Documentary.

Nominations

It was also nominated at The Ikon Awards 2025. He says:“For a filmmaker like me, this is a dream. These nominations are not just about glory. They connect me with producers across the world. They open doors.” And sometimes, they come with funding. “Let’s be real,” he chuckles.

“Some wins come with money. That helps too.” Ask Tamale about the climb itself, and he becomes part-poet, part-guide. He narrates, “Day 1: We enter a deep rainforest. The air is heavy. We sleep at Sine Camp—2,500 metres above sea level. That night, the altitude hits hard.

Headaches, nausea. It tests you early.” “Day 2: We move through towering bamboo and past waterfalls to Mutinda Camp. The beauty is unreal. Day 3: We leave green behind. The land turns to bare rock and swamps. Giant lobelias dot the landscape. That day ends at Bugata Camp, 4,300 metres high.” “Day 4: We face Bamwanjara Pass. It’s long. Brutal. But the view keeps you going. Day 5: We reach Margherita Camp. Rested two hours. Then start the summit climb at 11pm. It’s a 17-hour journey—up and back.”

Team work

The descent took three more days, winding through a different route. His climbing group included King Oyo’s personal assistant, Prince Jonathan; creative partner Al Kahaya; Justus Kojjo of Ultimate Group; a UNDP delegate; Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) rangers, and Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) soldiers.

“We moved as one,” Tamale says. “Teamwork is everything. And the guide? The guide is the most important person on that trail. You listen, or you fail.” Standing on Margherita Peak changed him.

“I saw with my own eyes how the snow has reduced. The glaciers are melting fast,” he says, shaking his head.

“You look at photos from 20 years ago and compare. It’s shocking. We might not have snow on the Rwenzoris in the near future. That’s real.”

Edmond Tamale takes photos of the clouds atop Mt Rwenzori. PHOTO/COURTESY

Tamale isn’t done climbing—or storytelling. He has his eyes set on Mt Sabinyo, the oldest volcano in the Virunga Mountains, and Mt Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

“Those two are next. For the challenge. For the story. For the growth.” His advice to anyone dreaming of hiking? “Prepare your mind. That’s what matters most. If your mind is ready, the body will catch up. Just take it step by step.” Whether he’s navigating thick fog in a bamboo forest or weaving together scenes in an editing studio, the passionate traveller and filmmaker brings heart and humility to everything he does.

He says: “I’m not just making films. I’m telling stories that matter. Stories that can disappear if we don’t document them. I want to preserve cultures, landscapes, voices.”

And that’s what makes Edmond Tamale more than just a filmmaker. He is a messenger, mountain climber with a mission, and a storyteller with a soul.