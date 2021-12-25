Prime

Ajosi dance is a magnet for the Iteso

Ajosi dancers from Gweri Sub-county in Soroti District get ready to perform at a function. PHOTOS | SIMON NAULELE



  • Ajosi dance has gained popularity after companies started organising cultural galas. Some have been sponsored to go and perform the traditional dance outside the country. The dance is also performed on big functions to entertain people, Simon Naulele writes

It started as a song composed by the chief praising himself, his clan and women who made the best local brew made out of millet flour, commonly known as ajon or malwa.

