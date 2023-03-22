All about Rwenzori Mountains National Park in Uganda

Taste your physical ability during the Rwenzori mountaineering tour in the Pearl of Africa on the African continent. The safari is one of the best ways to encounter the best mountaineering experience on the third highest African mountains - Rwenzori Mountains that are found in Kaseese district in southwestern direction of Kampala, the capital city of Uganda. The mystical mountains are located along the Uganda – Congo border and they are protected by Rwenzori mountains National park of Uganda and Virunga national park of Congo. Rwenzori mountains are famous for hiking safaris and they consist six massifs – Mount Stanley which is the highest at 5,109 meters, Mount Speke at 4,890 meters, Mount Baker at 4,843 meters and others. Besides the mountain, the park also hosts other features including waterfalls, rivers, lakes and various flowing ice called glaciers.

While on your Rwenzori mountaineering, expect to see a number of beautiful features as you take park in different park activities. Among the must-see things in the park include;

What to see while on a Rwenzori mountaineering safari

The snowcapped peaks

The Rwenzori Mountains contain six other mountains with permanent snows and glaciers. Among these mountains include Mount Stanley which is the highest with 5,109 meters, Mount Speke with 4,890 meters, Mount Baker with 4,843 meters and others. Reach these snow peaks through mainly three trails that include Bukurungu Trail, Rwenzori Central Circuit trail and Kilembe trail. When your planning to climb Margherita peak, the most famous trek is the 7 days Rwenzori Trekking tour that can be done through the Central Circuit and the least expensive trip.

Wildlife

Hosting over 70 mammal species, Rwenzori mountains national park also grants an opportunity to the wildlife lovers. The park protects the six-endemic wildlife to the Albertine Rift, the four endemics to the park and the three rare species. Among these animals in the park include elephants, leopards, Rwenzori otters and others. Also, the park hosts different primate species including the chimpanzees, black and white colobus monkeys, blue monkeys and others.

Vegetation

Rwenzori mountains National Park is a home to 5 beautiful and luxuriant vegetation zones that are seen during the hike to the mountain peaks. Among the vegetation zones in the mountains include the tropical forests, heather zones, Afro montane forests, alpine zones, and others. During the hike through these zones, expect to spot some species like insects, elephants, butterflies and many others.

Bird species

Hosting over 217 bird species, Rwenzori mountains National Park is surely among the best destinations for birding experience. Among the birds include the endemic species from the Albertine rift and others like; the handsome francolin, barred long-tailed cuckoo, blue-headed sunbird, long eared owl, Rwenzori batis, slender billed starling, strange weaver, flycatchers, crimson wings and others.

Lakes

Rwenzori mountains national park is composed of 20 lakes though Lake Mahoma is the most accessible in the bird-rich forest of the Central Circuit trail. The park also has the splendid Lake Bujuku lying at the apex of the deep and glacier carved Bujuku valley in the shadow of mountains like Mount Stanley, Mount Baker and Mount Speke.

Things to do while on a Rwenzori mountaineering safari

Mountain climbing and hiking

This is the most done activity in Rwenzori mountains national park. The experience takes you to the highest mountain peak in Uganda and Congo – Margherita and the third highest on Africa after Kilimanjaro and Mount Kenya. The activity involves walking through different vegetation zones like tropical, bamboo forests, montane forests and others as you use the trail of your choice to reach to the snowcapped Margherita. The trails to opt for include the Central circuit trail, Kilembe trail and Bukurungu trail. During the climbing, these trails offer spectacular viewpoints of the features in the park like the glacial lakes, mountains, valleys and rivers. Book your Rwenzori Mountaineering tour with the local Operate that is no 1 in leading Rwenzori Expeditions to Rwenzori Mountains National Park in Uganda & Congo.

Bird watching

During your trip to Rwenzori mountains national park, expect to spot beautiful bird species since the park hosts over 217 bird species. These birds are mostly seen during the hiking experience and among the birds to sight include; the Bearded vultures, montane masked, sunbirds, stripe-breast tit, handsome francolin and others.

Nature walks

Enjoy the guided nature walks through the vegetation of Rwenzori mountains national park. The walk involves moving through the different trails of the park exposing one to the beautiful creature in the park like Lake Muhoma, Buraro chimp forest and others. Also, spot different bird species like black eagles, montane masked, robins, and others.

Wildlife viewing

With over 70 mammal species, Rwenzori mountains National park offers an excellent view of the wild animals. Among the animals in the park include elephants, leopards, Rwenzori otters, and others. The park also hosts primate species like the black and white colobus monkeys, chimpanzees, blue monkeys and others.