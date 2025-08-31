Ann Murungi aligned her path in tourism

As the sun sets over another of her journeys, be it in the undulating highlands of Kigezi or the picturesque savannahs of Kidepo, Anna Murungi doesn’t stand at the front of the group pointing the way. She walks beside you. Listening, observing and letting the place speak for itself, because to her, tourism isn’t just about going somewhere new but coming home to something deeper. “Tourism is not just about selling a place. It’s about protecting it. About honouring it.”

That belief fuels Murungi, the quiet force behind Discovery Journeys - a boutique safari company reshaping how East Africa is experienced.

She’s not in the business of ticking boxes on an itinerary. She’s in the business of wonder.

Her safaris move like the wild itself- unhurried, intentional and alive. One moment you are watching shoebills rise like prehistoric spirits from Mabamba’s swamps; the next, you are feeling the River Nile’s roar at Murchison Falls, locking eyes with a chimp in Kibale, or standing in the misty stillness of Bwindi as a silverback emerges from the green. And when the journey slows in Lake Mburo, you walk beside Ankole herders whose cattle carve silhouettes against a golden horizon.

“She may not shout the loudest in the room,” a colleague says, “but her work speaks in the language of rivers, forests, laughter, and awe.”

Surrounded by stories

Murungi does not just take you places. She takes you to the point where travel stops being a trip—and becomes a story you will carry for life. Her path to founding Discovery Journeys was not fast or loud—it was slow, quiet, and intentional. Born and raised in Uganda, she fell in love with its layered beauty early on.

“I grew up surrounded by stories—some told, some just waiting in the land,” she reflects. “The landscapes of Uganda taught me to listen. To observe. To wonder.”

That deep connection with places led her to pursue Tourism at Makerere University. Her love for adventure and geography found a home in academia—and later, in the field. Her friends at university called her The BrainChild—a nod to her thoughtfulness, her creativity, and her curiosity about everything from ecosystems to cultural heritage.

“I was not the loudest person in the room, but I asked a lot of questions. I wanted to understand how it all fit together - people, place, experience.” Murungi spent nearly a decade working her way up in the tourism industry—first as a travel writer crafting destination stories, then as a tour consultant curating safaris, managing fleets, and solving logistical puzzles in real-time. “I learned the business from the inside out,” she says. “But I kept feeling this need to do things differently- slower, more intentional, more meaningful.” When Covid-19 brought the industry to a standstill, she took it as a moment to breathe—and reset.

“It was scary. But it was also clarifying. I asked myself: if everything changed, what would I regret not doing? And I knew the answer. It was time to build something of my own.” And so, Discovery Journeys was born—not with fanfare, but with fierce intention.

Signature itinerary

Murungi’s signature itinerary—the 10-day Uganda Gorilla Safari—is a love letter to her homeland. “It’s the full Ugandan story,” she says. “Shoebills in Mabamba, Nile cruises in Murchison, chimps in Kibale, gorillas in Bwindi, and a walk with the Ankole herders in Lake Mburo. It’s culture, wildlife, and meaning rolled into one.”

Each part of the journey is layered with emotion and connection. Birders stand in awe of the rare shoebill in Mabamba. Visitors feel the raw energy of the Nile. Chimps in Kibale offer an unforgettable brush with the wild. And then there’s the mountain gorilla trek in Bwindi—humbling, powerful and intimate. “People cry,” she says simply. “It’s not just the gorillas. It’s the effort to get there. The silence of the forest. The stillness you find in yourself.” The itinerary ends not with a rush, but a slowing down—a cultural walk in Lake Mburo, among Uganda’s Ankole cattle herders. “That’s where people breathe out,” Murungi says. “They reflect. They connect the dots.”

Multiple hats

She leads a small team with a big vision. Discovery Journeys remains intentionally small. Murungi leads strategy and operations. Her colleague, Chris, crafts their marketing materials and digital voice. Fred, an experienced and beloved safari guide, brings the field to life. And Shaban, the company’s finance lead, keeps the engine running smoothly. “We all wear multiple hats,” she explains. “But we are deeply aligned. Everyone believes in the heart of what we’re doing.” What they’re doing, she adds, isn’t just tourism but preservation through storytelling. “I do not want clients. I want advocates. I want people to leave with a piece of this place inside them.”

Murungi is candid about the challenges. Competing with legacy tour operators, working without a fleet or lodge network, and bootstrapping marketing costs have tested her resolve. “Marketing is so expensive,” she says with a wry smile. “No one prepares you for how much effort and creativity it takes to be seen.”

Still, she believes in slow growth.

In building trust. In staying true.

“Patience has been my greatest teacher. You do not plant a seed and expect a forest the next morning. But when that first traveller writes to say their journey changed them—that’s when you know it’s working.”As a Ugandan woman building a safari brand in an industry long shaped by foreign voices, Murungi is part of a new, quiet revolution. “For decades, outsiders told our stories,” she says. “But local voices matter. We bring nuance. We bring memory. We bring lived experience.” She points to other Ugandan operators like Duncan Kiiza of Signature Africa, who inspire her.

“He is smart, kind, grounded. People like him remind me that this path is possible—and powerful.” So where is Murungi going next? “Endless discovery,” she says, without hesitation. “There is so much more to show, and so many more ways to show it—with care, with community, and with conscience.” Her wish list includes stronger infrastructure, greater government investment in domestic tourism, and a deliberate effort to place qualified, passionate professionals in positions of influence. “Tourism has the power to transform lives,” she adds. “But only if it’s led with vision and integrity.”

