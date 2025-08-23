CeCe Winans brings 'More Than This' tour to Kampala

Uganda’s gospel music lovers are counting down the days to what promises to be one of the most powerful worship nights of the year. Multi-Grammy Award-winning gospel icon CeCe Winans is returning to Kampala after years, bringing her More Than This Africa tour to the city on Thursday, August 28, 2025. With her timeless voice, anthemic songs, and a career spanning decades — not to mention 15 Grammys, 31 Dove Awards, and 16 Stellar Awards — CeCe Winans is set to make Kampala the epicentre of worship this August. But there is been a change, instead of Kololo Independence Grounds, the highly anticipated concert will now be held at Lugogo Cricket Oval Grounds, a shift prompted by an emergency state function scheduled at Kololo during the same week.

“I’m so excited to come and worship with you and lift the name of Jesus together on the More Than This World tour,” Winans said ahead of her arrival. “It’s going to be a powerful night of worship—you won’t want to miss it.” The Kampala stop is part of a global tour showcasing Winans’ latest album, More Than This, and will see her perform across Africa, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya. Organised by Faith Collective in collaboration with The Usual Suspects, the event is set to deliver what promoters describe as a world-class, spirit-filled experience. The Usual Suspects, Uganda’s premier gospel event producers, have worked with top-tier local and international talent since 2013, earning a reputation for meticulous, high-impact productions.

The night will not only feature Winans’ soul-stirring vocals but also performances from carefully selected Ugandan gospel acts, including Anna Makula, Proclaim, and a yet-to-be-revealed surprise artiste. Gates open at 2pm, with local acts taking the stage from 7pm before Winans’ headline performance at 8.30pm. The show will wrap up at 10.30pm to allow concert goers to get home comfortably. The venue change will not affect the date or ticket prices. Fans can still grab tickets at Shs50, 000 for ordinary tickets, Shs150, 000 for VIP tickets, which will entitle patrons to preferential parking, designated entrance, reserved seating, and Shs250, 000 for VVIP tickets.