Chimp sanctuary gets Shs350m facelift

The management at Ngamba Chimpanzee Sanctuary has set up a gabion retaining wall to prevent flooding.

A gabion wall is a retraining barrier made of stacked the stones tied together with wire.

Ngamba, a home of endangered chimps, was last year hit by elevated water levels in Lake Victoria, which submerged all the facilities at the sanctuary.

The executive director of Ngamba Chimpanzee Sanctuary, Dr Joshua Rukundo, said: “In 2020, we suffered flooding and to be able to protect ourselves from a similar disaster in future, we started a project to erect a gabion retention to stop erosion, and protect the island shores,” he said during an interview on Saturday.

Dr Rukundo said they chose the gabion wall design specifically because it allows free movement of water.

“We had a number of players such as the Jane Goodall Institute of Switzerland, the friends of chimps in the US, and a community, among other players, who did a fundraising campaign.The project has cost us about Shs350 million,” he said

He said the issue of sustainability of Ngamba Island is critical to conservationists and the tourism fraternity because it plays a big role in the promotion of Uganda’s tourism.