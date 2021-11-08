Prime

Chimp sanctuary gets Shs350m facelift

A chimpanzee kisses the Queen’s Baton at Ngamba Chimpanzee Sanctuary in Mukono District November 06, 2021. The Queen’s Baton is part of the build-up of the Commonwealth Games due next year. Photo/ Eve Muganga 

By  Eve Muganga

  • Ngamba, a home of endangered chimps, was last year hit by elevated water levels in Lake Victoria, which submerged all the facilities at the sanctuary.
  • Located on Lake Victoria’s Koome Island in Mukono District, the sanctuary is home to 52 chimpanzees and also undertakes environmental conservation education.

The management at Ngamba Chimpanzee Sanctuary has set up a gabion retaining wall to prevent flooding.
A gabion wall is a retraining barrier made of stacked the stones tied together with wire.
