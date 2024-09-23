Derrick Ssenyonyi’s showcase of Uganda’s timeless beauty

Many who have worked with him have found Derrick Ssenyonyi’s abilities unique and his demeanour and spirit infectious. Ssenyonyi is quite a natural with a passion and drive fuelled by the opportunity to showcase Uganda’s untamed beautiful attractions.

Last Friday, the photographer hosted guests from the tourism sector and beyond at the opening of an exhibition titled Timeless Frames, at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Ssenyonyi’s body of work is a journey of well-curated pictures he creatively captures from a rich and soulful dimension of Uganda’s tourism; from the mountaineering sojourns that have led him to Margherita, Rwenzori’s highest peak to the agile cultural dancers in unique Karamoja, the healthy wildlife in some of Uganda’s 10 national parks, some of the colourful bird species in Uganda’s fauna and rugged terrain, the friendly and warm-hearted people of The Pearl of Africa, landmarks that beckon the heritage of the country, and more.

Guests had the opportunity to physically see the framed photographs but also a virtual tour of more, through technologically aided dynamic and exciting devices. One of the night’s notable guests, Lilly Ajarova, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) observed that visual storytelling is a key driver for tourism, domestically and beyond since it transcends borders, capturing the imagination of global travellers and encouraging them to discover Uganda’s natural wonders and rich cultural heritage.

Sarah Kagingo, the vice chairperson of Private Sector Foundation Uganda and founder of Soft Power Media, said the event exemplifies the powerful synergy between the arts and tourism.

“Through talented photographers such as Derrick, Uganda’s natural and cultural attractions are promoted in ways that bring meaningful economic value to our country,” Kagingo said.

The night’s host, Ssenyonyi, who warmly and fluidly interacted with guests, many of them friends and confrères, was clearly ecstatic.

“I am incredibly grateful to everyone who made this event possible. The support from our partners, the creative community, and the tourism sector has been instrumental in making this exhibition a reality. Visual storytelling is more than just capturing moments- it is about telling the true story of Uganda, and I invite brands and partners to join us in this journey. Together, we can transform the way the world views Uganda, revolutionise content creation, and provide a platform for emerging talent to shine.”

Studies show that nearly 70 percent of consumers rely on visual content to make travel decisions. This highlights the critical importance of initiatives such as Timeless Frames in influencing global perceptions and driving tourism through captivating storytelling.

“I have had the privilege of knowing Derrick since his internship with the Uganda Tourism Board. Even then, he was passionate about capturing Uganda's essence, and we were proud to give him the platform to do so. Derrick's journey exemplifies the power of opportunity. His lens has told the story of Uganda's beauty in a way that has resonated with both local and global audiences, with some of his work being showcased internationally,” Ajarova said.