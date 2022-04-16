Easter Holiday options

A number of travel attractions have reported good business, many booked out with tourists who are eager to celebrate the Easter Holidays as they kick sand in Kalangala, sipping in on the cool breeze sweeping off Lake Victoria’s fresh waters.

An Incredible Easter

Pamper yourself and loved ones as you indulge in Easter Stay-Cation special this Easter weekend holiday at Bambuseae Eco Park situated on Namumira Road along the Mukono-Katosi Road.

The park has rooms, camping space, gardens, a play area for children and a swimming pool. They have a 25 percent discount in their accommodation rates.

Easter Egg Hunt

This Saturday singer Sandra Kay will be performing live along with a band at The Bourbon, located on plot 8 on Bridge Close in Jinja.

Also, Deejay Aaron Nesta, Deejay Dan MC Chris will be turning up things. This as you feed on some barbecue, tipsy watermelon and a variety of cocktails. Be there at 2pm till the break of dawn.

Easter Special Offer

The One Minute South Island on Lake Victoria has a Special Weekend Package that should draw in group travelers, with a 10 percent bait.

There will be bespoke menus to the liking of the tourists using local, homegrown ingredients with options for vegans, vegetarians and gluten-free options.

To that, expect a full outdoor lounge, infinity pool and island trails which are best taken barefoot. Travelers will part with US$645 per night for accommodation.

A Sunny Stay

Take a hike, ride a bike and enjoy time in a swimming pool this Easter Holiday at Kikongo Lodge near Lake Albert.

While at the facility, you will enjoy views of the escarpment of the Albertine Rift overlooking Lake Albert as well as beautiful views of the Blue Mountains of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The bait is that if you pay for two nights, each at US$120, you get a free be free. The offer is valid till April 24.

Discounted Overnight Easter Holiday

Take a trip to Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary for the Easter holidays where you are sure to enjoy the company of the rescued apes in a sanctuary which is running a discounted overnight holiday package.

A couple parts with Shs1.5m for a night’s stay and Shs600, 000 for the subsequent night while children above four years will be charged Shs450, 000 for the first night and Shs200, 000 per extra night.

The discounted rates run up to April 20th. Ngamba is home to over 50 rescued chimpanzees.





Go quad biking and bungee jumping

If you have a knack for adventure, Jinja is a good place to make a stop this Easter Holiday to make a bungee jump into the mighty River Nile or go quad biking on its shorelines and into the villages and gardens of the Eastern town.

The Ugandan will part with Shs200, 000, and East African will pay US$100 and a foreign non resident US$115.

An hour on a quad bike ride costs Shs195, 000 per person There is a restaurant at the bungee jumping spot with meals from Shs30, 000, sodas or water at Shs3, 000 and beers at Shs5, 000.





Holy Week Special

Nalya Motel has organized a ‘Holy Week Special’ with good music and meals on Easter Sunday meals and stay an African themed boutique facility situated off Naalya Kwaliwajjla Road.





Easter Escape from city

Get out of the hustle and bustle of Kampala or any city to experience some tranquility in nature’s quiet corner of Tusubira Village, situated near Jinja.

The gate-away attraction is set up as a learning experience space to promote hygiene and good health as you explore and take in nature’s pristine doses.





A musical Easter

‘Easter is here Again’ is a musical production by Shiloh International Christian Academy in Entebbe. It is an annual Easter musical production that started on Holy Thursday at 4pm for free.



