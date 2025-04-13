Entikko: Cozy hub in Murchison

The sun golden rays shone into the crystal blue water of the swimming pool. With his body partially immersed in the pool, he rested his arms on the edge of the pool, a man looked into a woman's eyes as she smiled. She playfully ran her fingers in his beard. Atop a shower fixed on a preserved piece of wood, a small bird chirped. Yours truly, sat metres away, viewing this through a reflection of a glass from one of the linear facility rooms.

Plugged into Bryan Adam’s Everything I do- it was relaxing listening in to the tune as the guitar smoothed out for the Canadian rock star to belt out the heartwarming lines in the third minute: You can’t tell me, it’s not worth trying fighting…I can’t help it, there’s nothing I want more…yeah, I’ll fight for you, I’ll lie for you, walk the wire for you…Yeah, I’ll die for you. You know it’s true, everything I do. Oh, I do it for you’. The setting was perfect for the lovers. And this should have been part of the aspirations of the proprietors of Entikko Safari Lodge, one of the new structural additions to Murchison Falls National Park, Uganda’s savannah homeland of wildlife, grasslands, woodlands and one of the world’s most powerful waterfalls. The park, Uganda’s largest and oldest conservancy, is home to big five wild animals namely the African bush elephant, African buffalo, lion, black rhinoceros and leopard which we saw, apart from the rhino. On the third day when we made an early morning call into the wild for a game drive.

How it started But first, allow me to share with you the genesis that leads to our journey. It started with an interview your writer had with Lucy Bunyenyezi, a visual storyteller and influencer, for his travel & lifestyle blog, and naturally the conversation led to her sharing about some of her recent work which included a visit to Entikko Safari Lodge. It was visually inviting, and my comments about the facility prompted her to ask if I wanted to visit to which I responded positively. She shared the marketing manager’s contact- Sonya- with me and Sonya was glad to smoothen the process of our visit. The journey began at the offices of Nanjing Tours & Travel, at Lugogo Plaza where we met our contact person, the cordial Martin Nomwesigwa, with whom we journeyed alongside ‘Captain’ Richard on our safe and smooth eight-hour journey, with refreshment’ stopovers. And there we were. If first impressions were anything to go by, then we got our sneakpeek of what we were going to see and feel at this facility. This ranged from how the smartly dressed staff welcomed us while singing Hakuna Matata (Jambo Bwana) as they shook the maracas animatedly, sticks, drums in a chantry of heartwarming music. Then, the team handed us hot white hand towels to sanitise our hands and faces before we were served some chilled organic fruit juice.

Tourists take a walk near Murchison Falls. PHOTOS | EDGAR RBATTE.

Catchy architetural detail We went in and beauty unfolded, unique in design of eye-catching basket lampholders on a high ceiling. The African themed decor extended to framed portraits on the walls of the corner next to the wide glass door. The leather seats, animal skin floor decor, metallic antiques, magazines and seats within and on the terrace area from where one could catch the fascinating view of the rooms, the pool, barbecue and parking areas. We were briefed on a few house rules and given keys to our rooms. The staff who also lent us a helping hand with our luggage led us to our respective rooms. The freshly scented, cozy neat spaces whose walls were adorned with wall art, photographs and paintings of wild animals had branded accessories and rustic touch to bathroom sink. While all seems African and organic, there is a touch of technology. At night, guiding lights automatically switch on when you wake up to make a call of nature or make any movement. In the park, the silence is only spiced by croaking frogs or crickets then at the early morning hour, nature’s natural callers sing.

On the first morning niceties The itinerary of our first morning was a sunrise breakfast but nature chose to play shy. We did not lose our spark, and since it was Women’s Day, we celebrated ‘our’ ladies with the day’s first meal at a vintage point that overlooks the horizons at a plateau from where we captured some memorable pictures. We returned to the lodge, freshened up and headed out for a therapeutic nature walk. The top of the Falls was calling. We arrived at a fresh look of the site. The last time your writer had been there, the parking area had not been tarmacked but has since been tarmacked and the walkways to the falls paved and developed. It was not a lone visit. There were other tourists, local and international,taking in the exhilarating moments as they captured them on digital devices. You might want to know that the falls are part of the mighty River Nile waters, and are not only one of the world’s most powerful also quite scenic as the water squeeze through an eight-metre gorge with powerful velocity that they form a smoky effect that is picturesque along a beautiful rainbow.

Enjoying a sunrise breakfast in the wild.

The wildlife Then the water pours and drains down on a waterbed and flows on and on. The story is incomplete if you do not take another trip close to the bottom of the Murchison Falls. On that cruise, you will be sure to see wild and bird life. Some of the sure sightings include hippos, elephants, Nile crocodiles, African fish eagle, yellow-beaked stork and some more. And our hunger for wildlife sightings were to be satisfied the next day. Benjamin, our tour guide, was alert seems to have a sixth sense when it comes to spotting the wild animals, and rightly so because of experience. One of our first sightings was the leopards which proved how shy cats can be. First it hid in a thicket then got out and sped off, in front of us and into another shrubbery. We only chanced on it later on a tree branch, and could only see it from a distance where only a long camera lens could bring it a little closer. And this also went for the lion. But not everyone in the wild was shy. The buffalo ‘soldiers’ were readily available and basked in the photo moments plus the giraffes in their towering and graceful beauty browsed away, then numerous and clean antelopes, playful and naughty warthogs and more residents of Uganda’s wild side. It was a fulfilling game drive, and a highlight from the trip.

Definition of relaxation Thereafter, the ladies enjoyed a deserved spa sessions while those in for a cool off and relaxation in the swimming pool did as they wished. After a relaxing afternoon and early evening, Mubako Sounds Adungu switched things up with some traditional music and energetic dance that was tantalising enough to tickle some of the guests to join them and follow the dance patterns. The beautiful choreography and agility of the group members made it uniform and effortless for spectators to follow and those who joined had to break a sweat. Truth is that the world is a book and if you choose to travel, you keep flipping pages of the world with experiences from which you create memories, some lifetime memories.

Quick note.

