European Union earmarks Karamoja for tourism development

Karamoja has four main mountains overlooking the region’s savannah, highlands and river valleys. 
 PHOTO/EDGAR R. BATTE
 

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

Experts say there is need to promote more tourism products to provide a diversity of experience in culture, landscape and biodiversity. They say if the tourism opportunities are tapped, they will spur economic development in Karamoja through job creation and revenue collection. 

The European Union head of missions has identified Karamoja as one of Uganda’s most promising tourism destinations. While meeting government and private sector players, including Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), Uganda Hotel Owners Association (UHOA) and other sector entities to deliberate on ways to promote Karamoja, the EU head of delegation, Mr Attilio Pacifici, said Karamoja needs all the support it can get to conserve wildlife and promote communities that are open to visits by tourists.

