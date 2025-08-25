Free Internet in the wild: Government rolls out wi-Fi at Queen Elizabeth National Park

The usually quiet Kikorongo equator point in Queen Elizabeth National Park, Kasese District, turned into a hive of activity on August 22 as visitors livestreamed, posed for photos, and shared their experiences online during the launch of free public Wi-Fi at the site.

The initiative, rolled out by the National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U) in partnership with the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), is designed to enhance visitor experience in the wild and provide instant global connectivity.

For both Ugandans and foreign tourists who often struggle to find internet access in the wilderness, the high-speed connection is being hailed as a game-changer, enabling real-time communication and live coverage of events.

The service is currently available at three strategic sites along the Kasese-Fort Portal Road: the Kikorongo Equator, Kasese Main Street, and the Stanley, Margherita and Rwenzori Roads. Over the weekend, participants in the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon were the first to enjoy the fast, reliable internet.

A statement from UTB said: “This service is expected to enhance visitor experiences, improve live event coverage, and expand community access to online services. By embedding digital infrastructure into tourism, sports, and community life, Uganda is not only enriching visitor experiences but also equipping local communities with greater access to opportunities in the digital economy.”

State Minister for National Guidance, Mr Godfrey Baluku Kabbyanga, said the launch confirmed government’s commitment to modernising tourism.

“By bringing free internet to Kikorongo, we bridge the digital divide while enhancing tourism, sports, and economic opportunities for the local community,” he said, adding that similar facilities will be rolled out across the country in national parks, schools, military installations, and other areas.

Mr Richard Obita, NITA’s Director of Technical Services, said the move is part of a broader push towards “smart tourism.”

“This launch marks our first of many steps toward smart tourism, where connectivity meets culture, sports, and exploration. We are proud to support the tourism sector and the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon with infrastructure that enables live streaming, real-time updates, and a richer experience,” he said.

He clarified that the Wi-Fi is permanent: “This free public Wi-Fi is here to stay. We have installed solar for a stable power supply, and even after the marathon, the facility will remain in place as we move to other parks.”

UTB CEO Ms Juliana Kaggwa said the digital shift is reshaping global tourism, and Uganda must stay competitive.

“Tourism today is digital-first. This initiative enhances the visitor journey and positions Uganda as a connected destination where experiences can be shared globally in real time,” she said. “This is your moment to market this beautiful country to the world. When we work together, we can always achieve the very best.”

Eric Morris Enyel, Chief Warden of Queen Elizabeth National Park, noted the conservation benefits. “Connectivity adds a new layer to conservation tourism. Real-time sharing and learning deepen appreciation for our natural heritage,” he said.

Mr Amos Wekesa, Team Leader of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon, said the project adds global visibility to Uganda.

“The Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon is about more than running; it’s about showcasing Uganda’s beauty to the world. With free Wi-Fi, participants can share their journey instantly, inspiring more people to experience the magic of the Rwenzoris,” he said.

