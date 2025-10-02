Govt awards 2025 tourism champions

As Uganda steps up efforts to promote the Tourism Sector, the government has recognized 2025 tourism champions for their outstanding contribution to the sector.

The champions were recognised through the Tourism Recognition of Excellence Awards during the World Tourism Day celebration in Arua city over the weekend.

These awards honored both national champions, regional innovators across cultural tourism, agro-tourism, wildlife conservation, and investment.

Some of the people that were recognised include, Sudhir Ruparelia, the founder and chairman of the Ruparelia Group was awarded with a golden flamingo trophy, symbolizing his outstanding dedication to the sector.

Ruparelia owned, Speke Resort Convention center (SRCC) was recognised as International Tourism investment of the year.

The others are; Boniface Kadabara, conservationist, monitoring and evaluation specialist who was recognised as local tourism personality of the Year; Lilly Ajarova, the former CEO for Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) Tourism who was recognised as personality of the Year and CTC Conservation Center in Uganda under the leadership of Thomas Benjamin Price received the transformation Tourism project Award.

Buganda Heritage and Tourism Board was also recognised as a cultural experience award among other recognised entities.

The event which brought together government officials, international guests, and communities from across Uganda and neighbouring countries was commemorated under the theme; “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.”

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said that Tourism is more than just a luxury but a key economic engine to the country.

“Globally tourism is contributing around 7 percent of world trade and ranking third among major export categories, tourism has proven resilient, with international arrivals continuing to rise post-pandemic. Uganda, too, has seen significant recovery and growth. In 2024, the country welcomed 1.37 million international visitors, reaching 89.2percent of its pre-pandemic figures, and tourism expenditure surged by 26 percent to Shs 4.8 trillion (approximately USD 1.28 billion),” Ms Nabbanja said.

She added; “This growth presents not only opportunities but also responsibilities, particularly in embracing sustainability and innovation.”

However, she challenged the Tourism Ministry to promote technological innovation, noting that tourism as a central pillar under the National Development Plan (NDP IV) and Vision 2040.

“The government has laid out an ambitious strategy for a 25-fold increase in tourism earnings over the next decade. This commitment is evident through massive infrastructure investments, including the expansion of Entebbe International Airport, development of Kabale International Airport, upgrades of aerodromes in Arua, Kidepo, Jinja, Kasese, and Kisoro and improvements in road networks,” Ms Nabbanja said.

She called upon the local communities and the Uganda Wildlife Authority to safeguard this valuable asset and introduce more wildlife species to elevate the reserve’s profile.

Ms Nabbanja highlighted the government's commitment to offer a favorable investment climate through tax credits and financing for tourism related programs.

The Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Tom Butime, underscored the strategic role Arua city and the entire West Nile sub-region is playing in Uganda’s tourism journey.

However, he recognised the pressing need for infrastructure such as expansion of Arua Airstrip, road improvements, reliable ferry services, calling for accelerated implementation to boost accessibility and competitiveness.

He said that tourism now contributes approximately 5.7 percent to the national GDP and supports over 803,000 jobs.

“The rise of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) tourism has also elevated Uganda’s profile on the global stage. As part of the country’s broader ATMS (Agro-industrialization, Tourism Development, Mineral Development, and Science and Technology and Innovation) strategy, tourism is targeted to grow foreign exchange earnings to $50 billion by 2040,” Mr Butime said.

The Arua Central legislator Jackson Atima called for improved infrastructure such as roads and airfields and reaffirmed the region’s commitment to Uganda’s socio-economic transformation through tourism.

