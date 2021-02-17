Govt orders civil servants to fly Uganda Airlines

Currently, Uganda Airlines has a fleet of six aircraft with government seeking to enhance operations of the national carrier, which was re-launched in 2019 after the airline was liquidated about 20 years ago. Uganda Airlines also acquired four light flight 72-seater planes for shorter routes, especially within East Africa and some parts of Africa.

By Dorothy Nakaweesi More by this Author

Government has ordered all State officials to fly Uganda Airlines when traveling for public duty.

The move is among a raft of measures that government will be using to attract business for the national carrier.

Speaking to Daily Monitor in an interview early this week, Mr Bageya Waiswa, the Ministry of Works permanent secretary, said a government policy had been issued to all State employees to fly Uganda Airlines.

“It is government policy for all [State] employees to fly Uganda Airlines. The business community will be given some promotions in a bid to attract them to us,” Waisswa added.

The national carrier - Uganda Airlines - recorded revenue worth Shs40b from its operations for the year ended December 2020, according to Mr Cornwell Muleya, the chief executive officer.

The Airline, he said, carried 77,355 passengers for the year ended June 2020 but registered a 10 per cent shortfall from its target of 85,760 passengers.

Uganda Airlines is also in the final staged to start plying long haul routes with the Dubai route expected to start as soon as next month.

Uganda received two large capacity aircraft – Airbuses - in December and February, respectively, which cost government $145m (Shs536b).

The two aircraft are expected to operate long-haul flights to Dubai - Abu Dhabi, London - UK, Guangzhou - China, Mumbai - India and some routes in southern and West Africa.

Mr Waiswa government was still in the process of registering the aircraft, which will start commercial flights as soon as the process is completed.

Mr Roger Wamara, the Uganda Airlines commercial director, told Daily Monitor in an interview early this week that flights to Dubai would at least “start at the end of March”.

Dubai is one of destinations that many Ugandans go, specifically to trade, work and tourism.

Mr Wamara said they had nearly completed securing the Dubai route while putting final touches on other routes.

He said that since the airbuses have a good cabin configuration it will allow travelers to have space for luggage.

The Dubai route is currently serviced by Emirates Airlines and Kenyan Airways via Nairobi route.

Besides Dubai, Uganda Airlines is also planning to fly other routes including London - UK, Guangzhou - China, Mumbai - India and some routes in southern and West Africa before the end of the year.



