Govt, private sector rally to quadruple Uganda's tourism earnings by 2040

Uganda is preparing a major overhaul of its tourism sector as government officials and private sector leaders gear up for the 6th Bi-Annual Tourism Retreat from September 9-11, 2025, aiming to boost visitor arrivals and revenue.

At a CEO Forum Stakeholder Engagement on August 27, Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for tourism growth.

She stressed the role of infrastructure development in unlocking Uganda’s tourism potential and sustaining the sector over the long term.

“We need value for our agricultural products, and tourism is central to this vision,” Nabanja said, adding: “We are one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and the private sector must be at the heart of our development strategy.”

The Prime Minister also cited improvements in industrial parks and access to affordable power, emphasizing ongoing investments in roads and electricity to connect Uganda to regional markets.

Douglas Opio of the Presidential CEO Forum outlined the retreat’s objectives, framing it as a platform for knowledge exchange, industry engagement, and investment exploration.

“There’s much more to Uganda than mountains and gorillas. Our cultures are rich, and we need to showcase the hidden gems in the eastern region, the source of the Nile, and our beautiful landscapes across all regions,” Opio observed.

Robert Sebunya Kasule, head of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit, urged officials to enhance Uganda’s competitiveness within the East African tourism landscape.

He highlighted the importance of attracting high-spending visitors and improving hygiene standards saying: “As we aim for 2040, it is possible to achieve our tourism goals, but we need increased arrivals and quality visitors, those who spend $400 to $2,000 per visit.”

“Food hygiene is crucial. When someone eats in a hotel and gets sick, it affects our entire reputation. We must emphasize cleanliness in hotels and restaurants to avoid giving tourists negative experiences,” Sebunyaadded.

‘Big quadruple’

Allan Kayongo, senior planner at the National Planning Authority, presented a detailed framework for implementing Uganda’s tourism transformation agenda.

The plan aims to quadruple foreign exchange earnings from tourism, from $1 billion to $4 billion, through infrastructure improvements, skills development, and market diversification.

“Tourists currently spend an average of six nights in Uganda and $250 per visit. How do we double both the length of stay and spending? These are the critical questions we must answer through strategic planning,” Kayongo noted.

The framework also addresses Uganda’s reliance on road transport, urging diversification through domestic flights and water transport to improve accessibility to key tourism sites.

Tourism stakeholders, Bi-Annual Conference Planning Committee and officials pose for a photo with Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja (yelloow top) following the CEO Forum Stakeholder Engagement on August 27, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT

The upcoming retreat will feature technical discussions, policy dialogues, and high-level presentations, culminating in strategic guidance from President Museveni.

Outcomes are expected to shape tourism policy, investment priorities, and international marketing strategies for years to come.

With strong government support, private sector innovation, and multi-stakeholder collaboration, government officials say they aim to position its tourism industry for sustainable growth and global competitiveness.