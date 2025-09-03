High-tech safety systems to transform Uganda’s tourism experience

Uganda is positioning its tourism sector at the forefront of national economic growth, having surpassed coffee as the country’s leading revenue generator with $1.28 billion in earnings in 2024, officials said at a tourism development forum.

At the Tourism Actors Conference held at the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC), government officials unveiled a comprehensive strategy combining digital infrastructure, international financing, and targeted market expansion to transform Uganda into a premier global destination.

Kabyanga, the state minister for ICT, announced that Uganda has secured $350 million in international financing, including $200 million from Exim Bank for expanding national internet backbone and $150 million from the World Bank to support last-mile connectivity.

“These investments will deliver high-speed internet access across the country within the next year,” Kabyanga said on August 29.

Digital platforms are now central to Uganda’s tourism strategy, he noted, facilitating global marketing, real-time safety alerts, and enhanced service delivery.

“Digital platforms are the heartbeat of global travel decisions,” Kabyanga said, emphasizing plans to integrate AI and blockchain-based safety systems to protect tourists in parks and mountainous regions.

Commissioner Lyazzi Vivian of the Ministry of Tourism outlined efforts to broaden Uganda’s market reach beyond traditional Western audiences, targeting affluent Asian markets including China and Japan.

She also emphasized regional tourism, noting that 90% of current visitors come from East Africa, and highlighted initiatives with Kenya and Tanzania to boost intra-regional travel.

Conservation and wildlife remain central to Uganda’s strategy. Charles Tumwesigye, Senior Manager of Field Operations at Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), pledged to reintroduce rhinos to Ziwa and Kidepo next year while introducing new automation systems for booking tours and accessing park services.

The forum further spotlighted cultural, adventure, and sports tourism, with events such as the Rwenzori Marathon and upcoming continental football tournaments expected to attract international audiences. Officials also acknowledged challenges including taxation, security, and fraud in the sector.

“The taxes are high, but the stakes are also high,” Kabyanga said, adding: “You should always make sure you balance, make more money and give the government its share.”

The government has pledged support for tourism SMEs and skills development through upgraded curricula at the hotel school in Jinja.

A section of the new building of Hotel Tourism Training College (HTTC), formerly Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI), in Jinja City. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

Cultural festivals, heritage sites, and adventure tourism are being positioned to diversify Uganda’s offerings and reduce reliance on traditional wildlife tourism, this publication has learnt.

The strategy aligns with Uganda’s National Development Plan IV and its ATMS framework (Agriculture, Tourism, Manufacturing, and Services) as the country targets tenfold economic growth by 2040.

“Tourism has come to the forefront, and we need to seize that opportunity,” Lyazzi said, signaling Uganda’s commitment to integrating digital innovation, infrastructure investment, and market expansion to secure its position as a leading destination in the global tourism market.