It is all about health 

Every time I recover from an ailment, I feel very grateful for my regained health, it is true when they say that only the sick can appreciate health.

However, there is another type of health concern that we don’t often mention, and we seem to sweep it under the rug, it is our mental health.

Apart from our daily stress levels, small rages and tantrums from time to time, all meant to reduce our tension levels, still our bodies seem to be absorbing stress more than we think.

Once I did a session of micro physiotherapy to help relieve my body from accumulated stress and anxiety.

The therapist with her hand went over different parts of my body, without touching, and would stop at certain parts and tell me that I faced a trauma at a certain point in time, she was not precise on the exact date, but she mentioned how many years ago it happened, and by passing several times over the spot, she tried to unblock it.

The exercise was a good one and opened my eyes to a reality I have been always overlooking. Even when we seem to let go of stress, it has already made its mark on our being.

For some people, it is easier to fight this more than others, I consider myself lucky to be able to overcome most of my challenges. I know my body is absorbing the heavy blows, but I try to make it with less impact.

Unfortunately, this is not the case for others who take each blow and allow it to take over, it is then blow after blow and then it will be knocked out. I have dealt with many health issues, but never dealt with the mental health of a close person in my life, and certainly when you have no experience, you sometimes stand helplessly not knowing how to deal with the situation.

I remember very well when I was in my last year of high school, one day the school principal came into our classroom and introduced a new student. She looked much older than us, her hair looked a bit shabby and she kept smiling without looking at anyone. Later on, we understood that she had come out of a rehabilitation centre, and as part of her integration, she was brought to our school.

The girls in our class were scared of her, so I accepted her to sit next to me. She was writing every single word that any teacher was saying and continued laughing with no particular reason.

During those days rehabilitation centres were called houses for mad people, and patients who stayed there were treated as crazy by our very ignorant society. Every time our new student sat next to me, my heart kept pumping.

I thought it would jump out of my chest. How ignorant I was! We have made great strides towards understanding mental health challenges, the vocabulary has certainly changed, but our mindset should change too, no one is safe, the more we understand, the better we can deal with our loved ones who are challenged!