Karamoja wins as tourism gem

Karamoja, once vilified for its lifestyle, the last two decades has seen the negative perception fizzle out, with scholar’s globally taking studies on culture of the people of sub-region, how the Karimojong have stayed resolute irrespective of other cultures in other regions getting eroded. From initiation ceremonies in their communal shrines, to their diet, dress code, communal settlements in the manyattas, courtship, celebration of the year’s harvest, rainmaking and marriage ceremonies among others, Karamoja offers a blend of cultures to read from. No wonder in the recently concluded 10 edition of Karamoja cultural event held in Nakapiripirit on Saturday, this uniqueness got recognition from government.

In show of their unique traditional cuisines, dances, folktales, and dress code which left visitors in awe at the foothills of Akapirit Rock in Nakapiripirit Town Council, Minister of State for Gender and Culture, Peace Mutuuzo, called the Karimojong culture a gem for the tourism industry in Uganda. The Karamoja cultural event normally held in September offers an opportunity for the Karimojong to gather and revere their cultural identity. At the foothills of Akapirit, they sing, share, and drink together. Though clustered into 13 small ethnicities, the Ik, Jie, Bokora, Matheniko, Pokot, Pian, Tepeth, Ethur, Dodoth, Nyakwe, Ngipore, Nyangia and Mening, the Karimojong find a strong sense of respite not in their ethnicities but in their unique cultural identity, and the Ngakirimojong as their major dialect.

Promises for the region

Ms Mutuuzo, who represented government as the chief guest, said Karamoja’s culture is a gem for the tourism industry, whose positive aspect should be preserved, though a few such as female genital mutilation and inheritance of widows must be phased out. Flanked by the area ministers from Karamoja, Ms Mutuuzo said in recognition of Karamoja’s strong cultural identity, which they have revered for decades, the government is building a cultural heritage site in Moroto where diverse cultural aspects will be preserved.

“We have been here for one week, witnessed and enjoyed the serene cultural practices you people are blessed with, we do not equally take it for granted the role that security has played in bringing in tranquility,” she stated. She said government does not take for granted the cultural aspects of its people across the country, adding that it is reason it allocated Shs2b towards last year’s Ateker Reunion Festival in Soroti District, which attracted several folks from Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Sudan, and Central Africa.

The minister added that it is not in vain, that a number of people around the world visit Karamoja to see and feel its unique cultural diversity, saying it is reason the government is investing heavily in infrastructure development, with roads in northern Karamoja being in the pipeline. “With the vast rich minerals, the vision and mission of the government is to change Karamoja, we shall have the marble industries, we shall have the gold processing plants here,” she added.

Plan for the region

To uplift education in Karamoja, next year, the government will construct five secondary schools in Nakapiripirit District, where the children will study free.

“We also intend to have free meals served at school under the nutrition project, with all children being in the boarding school, and this is a special invitation for Karamoja,” Ms Mutuuzo said. Ms Florence Namboozo, the Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs, said the Karamoja regional development plan (KRDP), that the proponents value at Shs10 trillion was approved by the cabinet.

Ms Namboozo added that the next mission of the government is to make Karamoja an industrial city. Mr Peter Lokeris, Minister for Karamoja Affairs, whose home district was the host of this year’s cultural event, confirmed that the celebration of the cultural event dates back in the early 1970s when the Ateker people of Karamoja, Turkana and the Iteso first thought to end their misunderstandings mostly at the time perpetuated by raids and killings. He said 10 years ago this culminated in the concept of having a week -long celebration of the Ateker culture, commonly christened as the Karamoja cultural event, while the other in Kenya is Tubong’ lore often held in Lodwar, Kenya.

Culture is key

Mr Peter Adei, one of Karamoja’s elder in his 90s, from Abim District, said that this cultural celebration is not in vain, in the evening our lives, we envision passing the norms , values among others to the young generations. It is our wish that they guard and protect these beliefs. He said in Karamoja there are many things they hold sacred such as totems, and it is during such gatherings and the gatherings around the clan shrines that youth are initiated into adulthood and taught how to venerate the totem, how to intercede to their deity for rains and blessings.

Outside its rich culture, Karamoja is also home to Kidepo national park located in Karenga district, Pian Upe Game Reserve in Nakapiripirit, the Bokora Game Reserve in Napak district, the ring roads in Nakapiripirit where one can view the entire Karamoja sub region from all directions, it is home to Mt Moroto, popular for mountain climbing. Karamoja is also home to some of the ethnic minorities, the Ik in Kaabong on the Uganda-Kenya border and the Nyangia found in Karenga district in sub counties of Lobalangit and Kakwang.



