Kwetu Nairobi offers curated experiences, class and luxury

During my stay at Kwetu Nairobi in November 2024, the staff were at hand, which made my stay more enjoyable and unforgettable.

The recently opened hotel is a fusion of historic charm and a refined contemporary design for an immersive guest experience. It offers unique experiences for business or leisure in a residential setting.

Kwetu Nairobi was launched by Hilton’s lifestyle brand Curio Collection by Hilton. The opening marks the debut of Curio Collection by Hilton in East Africa and Hilton’s latest opening in Nairobi, with a promise to provide guests with curated, unique experiences.

The hotel is located on the serene Peponi Road near the Central Business District in Gigiri on the edge of the tranquil Karura Forest.

Gastronomic adventure

Guests of Kwetu Nairobi are taken on a culinary journey across the property’s six food and beverage venues, savouring a combination of both local and global flavours, which include 1893 Brew Bar, Meko (All-day Restaurant), Cool Waters, Upepo, Zabe cocktail bar, and Nomad.

Meko, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, entices guests with its innovative take on flavours from Greece, Spain, and Lebanon. Breakfast and lunch are served a la carte style and offer a live, interactive kitchen concept. At night, Meko transforms into a seafood restaurant where the freshness of the produce takes centre stage in the form of a seafood market.

On the first day of my stay, I ate pita bread with Tzatziki sauce made of yogurt and Greek lemon juice, seasoned with salt and pepper, as a starter at the Meko Restaurant. The main meal was charcoal-grilled pork ribs with honey-glazed ribs, which came with grilled corn and rosemary fries. I had a cocktail of green apple, basil, sweet and sour mix, ginger bubbles, and cucumber garlic. I also enjoyed a tree tomato sorbet dessert made from a tree tomato fruit, water and sugar.

I later learnt that the tree tomato sorbet dessert was invented by the Kwetu Nairobi pastry chef Agnes Ooko.

“The tree tomato sorbet dessert is unique because you will not find it anywhere. It serves well for any gluten-free and vegan guests,” Ooko says.

“Pastry is an art where you put your creativity at the forefront and maximising on locally available ingredients. Our house-made ice creams, especially the lemon grass and berry ice cream, are very refreshing and interesting to most of our guests. Our breakfast pastries are to die for because we produce them in-house, unlike other establishments that purchase them.”

The uniqueness

1893 Brew Bar, named after the year coffee was first planted in Kenya is a beacon for coffee connoisseurs. It features a selection of single-origin beans from around the Kenyan landscape, prepared in various ways by expert baristas to highlight the exceptional quality of the local terroir. Situated in the lobby the bar showcases the artistry of brewing and mixology in a relaxing ambiance.

Cool Waters is the hotel’s pool bar experience. With a focus on healthy and light bites as well as refreshing beverages, guests are promised a relaxing escape by the poolside, surrounded by acacia trees and the hotel’s tranquil man-made waterfall.

Upepo, the signature rooftop restaurant and bar, is a one-of-a-kind social venue featuring a dining room, lounge and bar, overlooking sweeping views of the Karura Forest. One can savour Southeast Asian cuisine, paired with a selection of innovative cocktails and wines.

My tastes for the day

On my second say, I went to Upepo Restaurant where I began with a cocktail made of thea in tequila, red apple, sour mix finished with 100 percent maple and ginger beer.



Then, enjoyed a sumptuous main meal Javanese Nasi Goreng served in a wooden bowl that contained fried rice with chicken sate, acar pickles, grilled prawn and chili sambal. I concluded the meal with a glass of Franschhoeck Cellar White Wine.

In Swahili, kwetu means our home or our place and is central to the home-away-from-home experience for guests. The history of the land where Kwetu Nairobi was built dates back to the 1800s, paving the way for a one-of-a-kind hotel with a cosy charm, providing an authentic African experience that immerses travellers through its bespoke story.

The property was formerly a historic home turned into a guest house and finally transformed into a modern boutique hotel.

With 102 guest rooms and suites, the hotel comprises five interconnected buildings. Each has a unique Swahili name that reflects the hotels story and emotion: For example, Rafiki means friendship and explores the captivating history of East Africa; Eneo means humble beginnings and reflects the history of Nairobi and its vibrant culture and traditions.

Nishati means prosperity and explores the fascinating history of the coffee growth in Kenya; Asili means protection and explores the tale of the Karura Forest while also celebrating the heroic efforts to conserve it;while Amani means tranquillity and explores the modern-day ethos and vibrant energy of Kwetu Nairobi.

The interiors merge historical details with a refined contemporary style. Many of the rooms and suites offer balconies and terraces, presenting stunning views of the forested landscape. Bedrooms also feature hand-blown glass pendants and beautifully detailed furniture with bedside tables inspired by old suitcases with buckles and leather trims.

Unique experience

Simon Vincent CBE, EVP and president, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Hilton, said, “We are thrilled to open Kwetu Nairobi as part of the Curio Collection by Hilton portfolio – joining Hilton Garden Inn Nairobi Airport and DoubleTree by Hilton Nairobi Hurlingham – reaffirming our commitment to the Kenyan capital. Nairobi is an important destination and major hub for travellers in East Africa and beyond. This truly one-of-a-kind-hotel will offer guests a unique experience when staying in Nairobi for leisure or business purposes, or for those touring the incredible sights of the African continent – where we now feature 45 properties in a diverse range of destinations.”

Jenna Hackett, global brand head, Curio Collection by Hilton, says, “A first for the brand in East Africa, Kwetu Nairobi is the ideal addition to our growing global portfolio of 150 Curio Collection by Hilton properties. This remarkable hotel offers the perfect fusion of nature, city and heritage dating back to the 1800s, and it reflects the brand’s immersive, bespoke character by pairing Kenya’s cultural past with unmatched contemporary comforts and amenities. It’s the perfect stay for travellers seeking a boutique hotel experience in one of Kenya’s most sought-after destinations.”

“There are very many hotels in Kenya, but Kenya lacks the standards of hospitality that we see in places such as Dubai, Far East and India. So, we believe that opening this hotel in Kenya would increase employment plus government revenue and change the mindset of the world that Kenya can do it like anybody else,” the co-founder and director of Kwetu Nairobi, Shreeti Patel says.

“What makes this hotel unique from the others is that it is surrounded by a forest in the middle of the city. It is 15 minutes away from the airport on the Nairobi Expressway. We have created high luxury and beautiful ambiance with detailed to architecture and vibe that is welcoming and homely,” Shreeti says.

Shreeti adds that the facility embodies the history of Kenya. And it also the first Curio Collection in east and southern Africa, and the first to be built from ground up. It is also the hotel in Nairobi that is a lifestyle hotel offering luxury status to its guests.

William Oyuga, the Kwetu Nairobi chief engineer explains that: “Our architectural design is very unique considering the topography of our land. The hotel is built on a hill. Plus, our interior and architectural design is more of the wood finish to give you the sense of richness.”

Shreeti says their aim is for guests to experience the hotel with all senses. “It is not only what you see which is the architectural design aspects, we want you to touch the surfaces which are all natural, taste the various culinary experiences inspired by international recipes but with locally sourced ingredients.” He adds that guests also have to to experience or smell the unique customised scents in the hotel.

“The music sound system with hand-woven speakers was designed by Function One, a UK based company . We want to stimulate your hearing senses. And the music is carefully selected for the different times of the day.”

They target the international and local business corporates, the leisure market, the curious traveller, international organisations, and government bodies who want to mix work and leisure,” Shreeti says.

The natural wonders

A 10-minute walk from the hotel, Karura Forest is a hidden gem in Nairobi that provides guests with a taste of nature. The forest boasts many attractions including a 50-kilometre nature trail for walking, running, and biking. The forest also houses a 12-metre-high waterfall, a series of caves, archaeological sites, and various animal species.

I toured the Nairobi National Park where I saw lions, giraffes, rhinos, zebras, and antelopes in their natural habitat. I visited the Giraffe Center in Nairobi, where I had an opportunity to feed the gentle tallest land mammals. I also dropped by the Nairobi National Museum and viewed the rich ethnographic collections, birds, bees, and the famous Turkana Boy (Homo erectus) skeleton.