Meet Amina, the oldest chimp at UWEC

As the world marked the World Chimpanzee Day yesterday, Daily Monitor visited the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC) in Entebbe to find out about the oldest of the now 21 chimpanzees kept at the centre.

Mr Alfonse Kasange, a caretaker of the chimpanzees at UWEC ,told Daily Monitor that Amina, a widow of the late Zakayo, is now the oldest of the group.

“She is very friendly but most times, she is isolated from the group. Since she is old, she cannot compete for food with the others who are young and energetic,” Mr Kasange said.

He added that Amina’s origin is unknown as she was confiscated from traffickers at Entebbe International Airport on January 6, 1989.

While at the centre, Amina had a relationship with the late Zakayo, who was the oldest known captive chimpanzee in East Africa.

“She gave birth to her first baby Yankee, on July 18, 2000, who passed on. Luckily, in March 2003 she gave birth to another son Shaka, who is still at the centre,” he said.

Amina was widowed on April 26, 2018 after 54-year-old Zakayo succumbed to chronic gastroenteritis.

Alfonse said while Amina is shortsighted, she is reliable and dependable.

“She is basically a mother or grandmother figure if I may put it that way. She can be seen frequently grooming Ruth, the alpha female chimp who is one year younger than her,” he said.

Ms Rachel Mbabazi, the manager of animal and horticulture department, said through UWEC’s Chimpanzee Connect programme, there is hope to sensitise people on the need for conservation of forests for the chimps to deter human-wildlife conflict that threatens their wellbeing.

UWEC public relations officer Eric Ntalo said because of the lockdown, the centre has embraced online technology to keep afloat.

The centre conducts live streaming of animal activity to viewers, posts behind-the-scenes photographs and videos, and conducts virtual fundraising.

“We continue to encourage the few visitors to exercise self-discipline and . comply with the SOPs at all times,” he said.

Mr Ntalo said friends of UWEC continue to support their efforts through donations that help the centre cater for the animals which are either orphaned or mostly rescued.

“Such times demand we have zookeepers and veterinary doctors staying overnight at the Entebbe Zoo to look after the animals and ensure their nutritional, medical and enrichment needs are met,” he said.