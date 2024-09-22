Murungi enjoys sharing tourism knowledge

Rodgers Murungi, known by the alias ‘the Wildlife Adventure’, is a seasoned tourist guide who says he has had the privilege of exploring Uganda's hidden gems and sharing them with visitors from around the world.

What or who inspired you to join the travel and tourism sector?

My journey in tourism began over a decade ago, when I was inspired by my father Mr Gideon Bakabaza, a renowned cultural leader and storyteller. He ignited my passion for sharing Uganda's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty with others.

Walk us through your education and career journey…

I hold a Bachelor’s degree in Tourism Management and have undergone extensive training in guiding, hospitality, and customer service.

My career has taken me through various roles, from tour operations to guiding, and I've had the privilege of working with reputable tour companies and organisations.

What does your job entail?

As a tourist guide, my job entails crafting unforgettable experiences for visitors. I take pride in sharing my knowledge, expertise, and passion for Uganda's attractions, culture, and people. I am dedicated to providing exceptional service, ensuring safety, and exceeding expectations.

What makes you stand out as a tour guide?

My skills and experience have been shaped by mentors, colleagues, and the diverse clients I have served. I stand out uniquely due to my in-depth knowledge, enthusiasm, and ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

How do you plan for an expedition?

To plan an expedition, I conduct thorough research, consult with experts, and tailor experiences to clients' interests and preferences. My travel bag always carries essentials such as a first-aid kit, maps, and a camera to capture memories.

What professional ethics anchor your career?

Ethics such as professionalism, integrity, respect, and responsibility anchor my career. I strive to promote sustainable tourism practices, support local communities, and preserve Uganda's natural and cultural resources.

What was your first experience visiting a Ugandan tourist attraction?

My first experience was visiting Murchison Falls National Park which left me in awe of nature's beauty. I would gladly return to the scenic Lake Bunyonyi, with its breathtaking views and serene atmosphere.

What makes or breaks your experience as a tourist guide?

The quality of service, local engagement, and authenticity of the experience.

What has been your best day on job, and why?

When I guided a group to witness the majestic mountain gorillas in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park in Kisoro was a truly humbling experience. Imagine how rare a sight those primates are and I got the tourists to see them.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced, and how did you mitigate it?

I was navigating through a challenging terrain during a trek to Margherita peak in Rwenzori Mountains, but I mitigated it by prioritising safety, communicating effectively with the group, and seeking guidance from local experts.

What would like to see done better in Destination Uganda?

To improve Destination Uganda, I would like to see more investment in infrastructure development, community based tourism initiatives, and sustainable practices.

Away from tourism, what else defines you?