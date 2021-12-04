My experience at Kiho Gorilla Safari Lodge

An aerial view of Kiho Gorilla Safari Lodge.  PHOTO/TONY MUSHOBOROZI

By  Tony Mushoborozi

What you need to know:

  • Daytime tends to be darker than usual because of the thick forest and the misty-rainy weather. Transparent roofs, pergolas and wide, sliding glass walls were designed to allow in light and  air.
  • Fireplaces are installed everywhere to avert cold conditions.

Travel is like an excellent book. It gives you a fresh perspective on reality, refreshes your soul, gives you a sense of being in touch with yourself again and leaves you with a feeling of catharsis. 
Your passions and aspirations start regenerating and you are left wondering why you do not do this more often. More than anything else, travel tends to offer a powerful spiritual experience, like the day you first believed. And like in the case of a good book, you never forget a single detail of a good trip. 

