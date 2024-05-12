Nakafeero lives and breathes bird watching in Uganda

What is your favourite bird?

The Martial Eagle, I love the fact that this bird is powerful and its size is overwhelming. Besides, it is pretty.

When and how did you get into birding?

I came to know about birding when I was still in high school. My brother had joined the industry so whenever he came home to visit us, he would mention bird names and pointed at birds showing them to us. With this, I came to know that birding is something people do. The names were hard though, so we made fun of them with my little sister.

How would you describe yourself to a tourist?

As a tour guide, I see myself as passionate and a friendly ambassador to the places I guide visitors through. With more than five years of experience in guiding, I bring a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to every tour I lead.

I pride myself in my ability to connect with people from all walks of life and create memorable experiences that showcase the unique beauty and culture of each destination.

Whether it is sharing fascinating historical anecdotes, pointing out hidden gems off the beaten path, or simply offering recommendations for the best local cuisine, I strive to ensure every traveller leaves with a deeper appreciation for the places they visit.

Above all, I am dedicated to providing exceptional service and creating a welcoming and inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and inspired. Whether you’re a seasoned traveller or exploring a new destination for the first time, I am here to make your journey unforgettable and leave you with lasting memories to cherish.

Birders do their thing. Below: Veronica Nakafeero is passionate about birding. Photos | Edgar R. Batte.

What has it taken for you to become a star birder?

Why would you say I am a star? Anyways, I am an all-time learner and am an ego less birder so I will not call myself a star but these reasons have made me.

• Passion for nature: My genuine love for birds and wildlife likely sparked my interest in becoming a bird guide in the first place. Over the years, I have dedicated myself to learning about birds, their habitats, behaviour, and conservation efforts.

• Experience with several years of guiding under my belt since 2016: I have honed my skills and expertise in leading bird watching tours.

• Continuous learning: Despite my experience, I remain humble and committed to ongoing learning and professional development.

• Customer Service: My dedication to providing exceptional customer service sets me as a great guide. I go above and beyond to ensure that my guests feel comfortable, informed, and delighted throughout their experience

What is the highest number of birds you have seen on one birding expedition?

The highest number of birds I have seen on a single trip was approximately 520 birds.

Where do you take tourists for birding?

I take tourists to different parts of the country. Uganda has a number of national parks and reserves. These are safe places to take tourists to. Also, they are accessible.

Sometimes, I take tourist to places that have their target birds. For example, a tourist may want to see the shoebill stork and the best place I would take them to is Mabamba Swamp off Entebbe Road. If they want to see the Grauer’s broad bill, then the itinerary would not miss Mubwindi Swamp.

How do you prepare for a birding excursion?

I make a checklist of essential gear and equipment I will need for bird watching. This may include binoculars, field guides, a notebook and pen for recording observations, a camera for taking photos, insect repellent in cases of forests, water bottles, snacks, and a rucksack to carry my gear.

What has been your biggest achievement from birding?

A lot of things. I have met and known so many people. I have made important friends

Who have you inspired to join birding, and how?

I inspired some friends to join and gladly I managed to find time to bird with them. Reason is:‘A candle loses nothing to light other candles’.

What is on your wish list?