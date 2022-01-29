National Heritage Awards 2021 winners announced

An award winning illustration showcased during the National Youth Heritage Awards 2021. PHOTO/ COURTESY

By  Bamuturaki Musinguzi

What you need to know:

Abraham Mawanda’s illustration of three Ugandan drums, a xylophone, harp and horn has won him the overall prize in the 2021 National Youth Heritage Competition organised by the Cross Cultural Foundation of Uganda (CCFU)

According to Cross-Cultural Foundation of Uganda, amidst pressure to modernise everything in the country, the responsibility of transmission and preservation of cultural values and identity is entrusted with young people who are the custodians of our heritage.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.