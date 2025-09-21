Open park days to spur domestic tourism

When the gates of Uganda’s beauty-laden national parks swing open from September 25 to 27, Ugandans will have a rare opportunity to experience the wild heart of their country without spending a shilling on entry fees. Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) announced earlier this month that for three days, citizens of East Africa and foreign residents will enjoy free access to some of Uganda’s most famous safari destinations as part of this year’s World Tourism Day celebrations. The offer covers park entrance, vehicle charges, and guided game drives, making it one of the most comprehensive tourism incentives to look out for this year.

However, the initiative is deliberately limited to four savannah parks: Murchison Falls, Queen Elizabeth Kidepo Valley, and Pian Upe Wildlife Reserve. UWA officials say these parks were chosen because they have vast open landscapes and can accommodate larger crowds without putting undue pressure on fragile ecosystems.

Murchison Falls, often described as the crown jewel of Uganda’s protected areas, is famous for its dramatic waterfall where the River Nile forces its way through a narrow gorge before plunging into the water below. Queen Elizabeth National Park, with its expansive wetlands and tree-climbing lions in Ishasha, remains one of the country’s most visited parks. Kidepo Valley, tucked away in Uganda’s remote northeast, has been ranked as one of the best parks in Africa, while Pian Upe Wildlife Reserve is an emerging destination for adventurous travellers seeking to explore off-the-beaten-path landscapes.

UWA executive director, Dr James Musinguzi, says the move is aimed at giving Ugandans a deeper connection to their natural heritage while growing the culture of domestic tourism. “We are going to have open park days where East Africans, Ugandans and foreign residents will be allowed to visit the parks and enjoy them free of charge,” Dr Musinguzi told Sunday Monitor. “When Ugandans connect with their parks, they not only support conservation but also help us grow domestic tourism.”

Why domestic tourism

For years, Uganda’s tourism sector has relied heavily on international travellers, particularly those seeking to trek endangered mountain gorillas. While gorilla trekking remains Uganda’s flagship wildlife experience, many ordinary Ugandans have never visited the country’s most celebrated sites because of the cost of entry and travel logistics. By temporarily removing these financial barriers, UWA hopes to demystify the park experience and inspire Ugandans to return as paying visitors in the future.

Globally, domestic tourism forms the backbone of many successful tourism economies. In countries such as South Africa and Kenya, local travellers often account for the majority of park visits, providing a steady stream of revenue even during global downturns. In Uganda, domestic visitors make up less than a third of all park visits, leaving huge room for growth. According to the Ministry of Tourism, wildlife-based tourism contributes 7.7 per cent to Uganda’s GDP, a figure that could rise significantly if more Ugandans became active participants in the sector.

Tourism State Minister Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, says this year’s World Tourism Day theme, Tourism and Sustainable Transformation, reflects Uganda’s ambitions to place tourism at the heart of its economic development strategy. “Tourism is a driver of change, creating jobs, protecting biodiversity, preserving culture, and promoting inclusive growth,” Mugarra says. “When tourism thrives, communities thrive, and when communities thrive, our nation is stronger and more prosperous.”

The free park days are not an isolated event. They form part of a month-long series of activities leading up to the national World Tourism Day celebrations, which will take place in Arua City, West Nile, on September 27. The choice of Arua, the minister says, was natural. Arua is a vibrant cultural hub and gateway for cross-border tourism with South Sudan and the DR Congo. Celebrations there will showcase the region’s untapped tourism potential and firmly integrate West Nile into Uganda’s broader tourism development agenda. Leading up to the main event, there will be school competitions, cultural festivals, and a regional tourism conference, culminating in an Explore West Nile campaign from September 28 to 29 to highlight hidden attractions in the region. Officials hope this spotlight will kickstart investment in West Nile in much the same way gorilla tourism transformed the economies of communities in southwestern Uganda.

Early preps

Private sector players have welcomed the government’s decision to broaden participation, though some caution that better coordination will be essential to avoid logistical challenges. Jean Byamugisha, the chief executive officer of Uganda Hotel Owners Association (UHOA), urges organisers to involve trade associations early in the planning process.

“Usually for events like this, there is a need to involve private sector associations,” she shares. “If we organise ourselves, we can negotiate fair rates and advertise them early, so that people book in advance instead of waiting until the last day when hotels raise prices.” Byamugisha also links the free park initiative can lead to long-term improvements in hospitality standards, particularly as Uganda gears up to host Chan 2025 and Afcon 2027. “The grading and classification of hotels is key. An ungraded hotel should not charge five-star rates. Once classification is complete, we can confidently market facilities that meet international expectations,” she adds.

The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) views this year’s World Tourism Day as an opportunity to showcase how sustainability can be embedded in all aspects of tourism. UTB marketing manager, Francis Nyende, says the Arua celebrations will be complemented by other cultural events across the country, including the Karamoja Cultural Festival. “Tourism is more than leisure; it is a lifeline for communities and a driver of conservation,” Nyende says. “Sustainable transformation means ensuring that our tourism revenues improve lives even in rural communities, while promoting responsible travel that conserves our forests, rivers, and wildlife.”

Rhino naming

As part of these sustainability efforts, UWA will host a rhino naming ceremony at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary on September 22 (tomorrow), ahead of the free park days. Nyende describes the event as a “powerful demonstration of conservation in action,” symbolising Uganda’s commitment to restoring endangered species and protecting biodiversity. The economic potential of domestic tourism cannot be overstated. Uganda’s Tenfold Tourism Growth Strategy envisions a future where tourism revenue is driven as much by local travellers as by foreign visitors. Government projections suggest that, with diversification, conservation initiatives, and greater private sector participation, the sector could generate up to $50 billion by 2040.

“When Ugandans visit their parks, they develop a sense of pride and responsibility,” Dr Musinguzi emphasised. “This is how we ensure the long-term survival of both our wildlife and the communities that depend on them.”



