Overlooking majestic Kilimanjaro ranges in Amboseli air

A thrill in the air and other adventures in Magical Kenya. Our travel appetites were whet when the captain told us about the tourism attractions we were likely to see.

We were up by 4 am. A cup of hot beverage was served, and a snack to bite on. The night was silent as people and nature continued to have their peace. The ignition of the engine made a piercing and clear sound.

A cup in my hand, a camera bag and another carrying long-view lenses, I embarked on the journey. The headlights of the safari Toyota Land Cruiser torched into the dark, revealing the sand and stone ravel as the driver, Brandon split his attention between chatting with us and engaging the shift gears.

We were heading for an early morning hot air balloon safari on the peripherals of Amboseli National Park. We were a group of hosted international media professionals from different countries; Christine from France, Francis from Ghana, Willy from Tanzania, Andrew from Nigeria and yours truly from Uganda, The Pearl of Africa.

We were guests of Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) which took us on a familiarisation trip to different tourism attractions before we attended the annual Magical Kenya Travel Expo at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

Well, on that morning, we were eager to take our flight into space to allow us an opportunity to explore one of the country’s attraction, Amboseli, but also the majestically stunning Kilimanjaro Mountains.

It was so beautiful and clear, but first timings first. When we arrived at the Kilimanjaro Balloon Safari offices, we were warmly welcomed by smiley captains Daniel Beckwith and Jerome Watters who handed us registration forms and safari tickets.

We were then asked to enjoy a hot cup of coffee, tea and some quick bites. If one needed to use the washrooms, they were directed to where they were. In about 10 minutes, we were led to the balloon airport where we found two big balloons. There were more staff from the safari company. We were split into two groups.

My group went with Captain Beckwith who briefed us on how to embark onto the balloons safely; basically, mounting them and getting inside.

The physically unable tourist was the first passenger on the flight. He was helped onto the balloon in a sleeping position so when the balloon was turned over in its standing position, he was on his feet to sit or stand depending on what the captain’s instructions were at any one time.

The excitement exhibited through eager smiles and hugs by the couples was visible.

At take-off, we were asked to sit and hold onto strongly woven and held ropes which were also helpful when we were told to stand up. We were all in spacious baskets, or what passes for baskets.

This was so quick. In less than a minute, we were afloat in the air as we rose further and further. The human figures of the safari aides only kept growing small and smaller as they smiled and waved at us.

A hot air balloon excursion. Out in the air, buoyant and hovering, enjoying a bird’s view of nature, the wild, the savannah grasslands and watersheds.

We reciprocated the same. In that moment of glee, your writer could not help but call to mind actor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s famous line, ‘I will be back’. From a distance, up in the air, some trees formed the greenery and the golden grass that must have gotten scorched by the sun.

Some parts of the park had uniform lines of built-up holes, and as Beckwith explained, there are plans to re-plant and plant more green. And then the sunrise started peeping out from the skies with its golden look that sat amidst yellow, grey, blue and golden clouds.

The painter in God must have been sending out a message to the early risers that it was to be a beautiful morning and colourful start to Tuesday. In another life, I’d ask the creator to reincarnate me as a tourist with a lifestyle to wake up on a conventional working day, wear shorts, hold my partner’s hand and go out to experience the sights and sounds of the world.

An invitingly beautiful destination would definitely be on my list because there are many beautiful attractions to see and warm souls that make them so candid and memorable.

Anyway, the pristine sunset seemed to have been in connivance with Mountain Kilimanjaro because it was not only clear but infected us with its beauty that we found ourselves it having a double dose of happiness; the warmth of the rising sun and the sight of Africa’s highest peak that distinctly stood out with dark rocks that seem to drip with white ice.