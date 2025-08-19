Partnerships power sports tourism drive

Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) in partnership with the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori marathon, Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities (MTWA) early this week hosted renowned sports commentator Rob Walker to highlight the opportunities and impact of sports tourism.

The engagement focused on the forthcoming Mt Rwenzori Marathon in Kasese due Saturday, August 23, is part of UTB’s wider efforts to position Uganda as Africa’s leading adventure tourism destination under the Explore Uganda brand. While addressing the press, sports commentator Rob Walker noted that events such as Mt. Rwenzori Marathon are a massive showcase of talent and an opportunity for Uganda to tap into the existing global sports recognition, wildlife and more to tell a wholesome story globally.

“Sporting events such as the Rwenzori Marathon are powerful magnets for international visitors. They bring athletes and adventure seekers to our landscapes and open new opportunities to market Uganda beyond the well-known wildlife. Adventure tourism is one of the fastest growing travel segments globally, and Uganda is perfectly positioned to lead; from mountain races and gorilla trekking to white-water rafting and cultural immersions,” Walker noted.

Uganda Wildlife Authority Executive Director, Dr. James Musinguzi alluded to the synergies between the MTWA, UWA and UTB in showcasing Uganda’s diverse tourism offers during and after the marathon.

As part of this commitment, Uganda Wildlife Authority has offered complimentary entrance to all tourism hotspots within the Rwenzori region to the global influencers and 50 percent discounts to all marathoners as part of promoting destination Uganda.

On her part, UTB Chief Executive Officer Juliana Kagwa noted that the Board will leverage on the influencers’ participation to drive global visibility for both the Rwenzori Marathon and Uganda’s tourism through real time digital storytelling, international media coverage, and behind the scenes content.

“The influencers represent audiences across multiple continents, and their storytelling will showcase the excitement and beauty of Uganda’s adventure offerings,” she added.

The influencer lineup includes Walker (UK) – an international sports commentator and adventure travel enthusiast, Sean Hammond from USA, Nicholas Butter from UK and Angus Maxified from Dubai. Throughout their journey, the influencers will share their experiences on social media platforms, travel blogs, and video channels, giving their audiences an authentic look at Uganda’s adventure, culture, and hospitality.