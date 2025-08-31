Reasons the Walkers are now a Ugandan family

On a crisp morning in Kasese, bathed in the soft light filtering through the towering peaks of the legendary Rwenzori Mountains, British sports commentator and beloved TV personality Rob Walker crossed the finish line of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon. Exhaustion etched on his face yet a triumphant gleam in his eyes, he doubled over to catch his breath, the thrill of victory pulsing through him. In that moment, his 11-year-old son, Arthur, stepped forward with a heartfelt grin and gently slipped a medal around his father's neck. This was not merely a token of achievement; it was a cherished moment, a symbol of their bond and shared journey.

For two decades, Walker has woven himself into the fabric of Uganda, his warm and passionate commentary during African sports broadcasts earning him a place in the hearts of many, making him feel like an adopted son of the Pearl of Africa. This time, however, his deep-rooted affection for the country was shared. Accompanied by his wife, Becky, and young Arthur, he allowed them to experience firsthand the vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes, and the very essence of why Uganda feels like a second home to him.

A Return, and a First Time

Becky last visited Uganda in 2013. Stepping back onto Ugandan soil this year, she was struck by how much had changed and how much had stayed the same.

“From the moment we landed, the smiles, the music, the dancing, it was just so welcoming,” she said. “This time was extra special because we brought Arthur for the first time.” For Arthur, the experience was a whirlwind. His first football match ever happened at Namboole Stadium, where the Uganda Cranes eliminated South Africa in the CHAN 2025 tournament. “It was really special,” he said, his voice tinged with the excitement of discovering football not from a TV screen, but inside a roaring stadium.

Everywhere they went, food became part of the adventure. Arthur raved about Ugandan honey, “so much better than the honey in the UK,” and couldn’t get enough of the watermelon, papaya, and passion fruit. Becky, on the other hand, rediscovered her love for matooke. “It’s just so good with the stews,” she said with a smile.

On the road to Kasese, they sampled Uganda’s most famous street food. “We had the rolex,” Becky laughed. “Arthur wasn’t too sure about it, but I loved it.”

Wild Encounters

The Walkers’ itinerary took them deep into Uganda’s wild heart. At Ngamba Chimpanzee Sanctuary, Arthur giggled as he tossed food to chimps from a boat.

Rob Walker speaks to the media. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

At the Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary in Nakasongola, the family marveled at rhinos up close, a rare experience in much of Africa. Then came Murchison Falls National Park, where Arthur saw his first elephants and crocodiles in the wild. “I’d never seen anything like it,” he said. Becky added, “There was a cheeky little elephant being chased by its mother; it felt so human-like.”

The family also revisited the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC) in Entebbe. For Arthur, feeding a giraffe and bowing to a shoebill stork was unforgettable. “You don’t get that in the UK,” he said, his eyes wide with wonder.

People

But beyond the wildlife and the landscapes, it was Uganda’s people who made the deepest impression. “Ugandans are just so full of joy and happiness,” Becky reflected. “It’s unlike us back home, where we’re more reserved. Here, the smiles are infectious.” Arthur still recalls the welcome music and dancing at the airport.

“It was so nice,” he said. For Becky, that warmth made her understand why Walker has always felt so at home here.

“He’s a different person in Uganda, calm, happy, and loved. And now Arthur and I see it too.” The trip wasn’t only about sightseeing. It was also about lessons in conservation. From the reintroduction of rhinos at Ziwa to the work of Ngamba Island in protecting chimpanzees, Arthur saw firsthand the link between tourism and protecting nature. He was so inspired that he spoke about returning during a school holiday to volunteer at Ngamba.

“He loves lizards and snakes,” Becky said, laughing, “so it would suit him perfectly.” For Becky, the journey confirmed what Walker has long known: Uganda has a way of capturing hearts. “Once you visit, you just want to keep coming back,” she said. “We’ll definitely be spreading the Ugandan message back home. Africa isn’t always the first destination British people think of, but Uganda should be.”

