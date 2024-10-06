Resort that brings nature and luxury closer to the city vicinities

Often when any Ugandan, especially dwellers in the ‘noisy’ capital Kampala feels like taking a refreshing break away from home, almost half of the budget is spent on transport to places with well-preserved nature that are coupled with several cool-down games and one of the most immediate choices is Mabira Forest or a journey of hundreds of kilometres to national parks.

For more than four decades, the NRM nation vice chairperson, Moses Kigongo’s dream has broken the trend. On Kampala Masaka Highway, atop Sun Hill in Maya, Kyengera Town Council, Wakiso District, Kigongo initiated a plan to actualise the dream in the early 2000s, thus a classic resort officially opened in 2018.

Hundreds of visitors have flocked the venue for various activities such as zip-lining, swimming, birding, nature walks, hill climbing and wedding receptions.

Serenity

A night in the isolated cottages strewn in the tall trees offers a night’s cool breeze and whistling winds accompanied by chirping birds from the surrounding forests.

Although breakfast in bed is on top of the many offers at the resort, it cuts one short of the morning experience, waking up before 8am to catch the golden sunrise.

Being atop the hill, the sun rises much earlier than in the lowlands. By 7am, lucky golden rays cut through the thick greenery to kiss the land, creating magnificent scenery of tree shadows.

With no formal day kick-starter, some guests start by sunbathing as others go for nature walks, while the day’s peak can be spent by the poolside or at the fireplace as they clink their glasses to a day well-spent.

Guest on the zip-line cable at the Resort.

Day time menu

Daytime 12 hours are always spent differently by different people at the resort by juggling various activities per their choice with many guests breaking the day with jogging before breakfast. This is often followed by a guided nature walk into the vast jungle at the resort. Deep into the heart of the forest, one cannot miss other activities such as birding, hill climbing, plus nectar and grape hunting.

Equally, the forest is also a sanctuary of several wild animals such as monkeys, squirrels, butterflies and a number of reptiles including snakes, lizards and chameleons, enabling visitors to study, tour and enjoy.

Among those frequenting the resort are sports lovers, participating in activities for instance, football competitions, volleyball, netball, tug of war, athletics, rugby as well as social corporate games.

During an interaction with this reporter, one of the couples at the resort described the place as an ‘intimate bonding arena’ for creating lifetime memories for any visionary couple. For intimate couples, places like the lover’s parlour and nest are specifically designated for the “God-chosen couples” as per the management.

Other intimate places at the resort include the maze, where lovers can go for hide-and-seek games as well as the flower gardens for photography.

Mr Muhmoud Mulongo, the manager, says the resort can host many ceremonies on any given day.

“We have large gardens where we can host up to 10 bigger weddings or events without interference or overlaps,” he says. “The resort can also host corporate events such as company annual general meetings, team building and conferences.”

The place is equipped with a 3, 000 people-capacity conference hall and a fully-fledged children’s play area.

Night Menu

Almost all the fun activities go past the sunset because the facility has a standby power supply. Hundreds of visitors flock the dancing fountain which illuminates the gardens with its more than 1.2metre- colour changes.

“It is the only one in Africa with such colour variations and we have at several times seen people posting this fountain and claiming to be in Dubai. Generally, we have a ‘mini-Dubai’ in place,” Mulongo says.

The conversations about this wonder dancing fountain always take Centre stage as guests gather at fireplaces to unwind.

Amidst all these activities, calming music plays from corner to corner as guests sip their favourite drinks which are served from the open bar and various points in the resort. Nyama choma, grilled chicken and goat’s meat are among the common dishes.

The proprietor of Maya Nature Resort, Moses Kigongo (centre), together with the Minister of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities, Rtd Col Tom Butime (third right) and other people at the resort recently. Photo/Courtesy of ministry of tourism.

Closer to home

Located 22km from the Kampala Central Business District, Maya Nature Resort has become one of the most sought-after places for those wishing to spend their vacations in a more natural and environmentally friendly setting.

Fred Katongole, one of the resort patrons, says: “We have been spending our Christmas and New Year festivals here for the last three years, but our union as a family has since got stronger and we are always looking forward to that period of the year.”

“Their end-of-the-year fireworks are the best and services are always moderate and attractive, giving an opportunity to celebrate special days differently without travelling to distant places such as Jinja where we used to go,” he added.

In the current digital trend, the resort has also invested in an online presence on different microblogging platforms.

Ecofriendly

During a visit to the resort last month, the Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Rtd Col Tom Butime described the place as: “One of the major tourism foundations with uninterrupted eco-system in the central region.”

Col Butime further pledged to support the establishment as well as attracting more local investors into the tourism industry “which has proved to be more lucrative in the last decade.”