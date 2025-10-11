Return of the rhino: People of Madi welcome back lost emblem

In 1937, Chief Ajai of the Madi people stood before his council and made a decision that would echo through generations: to set aside an expanse of land along the Nile for the protection of the white rhinoceros. For the Madi, the rhino was never just another animal. It was their emblem, a symbol of strength, identity, and continuity. Its image was etched into their folklore and culture, representing the greatness of a people whose history is deeply tied to the wild plains of northwestern Uganda.

Chief Ajai foresaw a looming danger; the majestic creatures were being hunted for their horns and meat. By creating a protected sanctuary, he hoped to save them from extinction. But history, as thinker G. Michael Hopf once wrote, moves in cycles: “Hard times create strong men, strong men create easy times, easy times create weak men, and weak men create hard times.”

Despite Chief Ajai’s foresight, the Madi people would face their own cycle of hard times. By 1967, the reserve still held 60 rhinos. By 1978, only seven remained. The political upheavals of the 1970s turned Uganda’s wild places into hunting grounds for soldiers and poachers. By 1980, just two rhinos walked the land of the Madi. Within a few years, there were none. Today, four decades later, the Madi people are preparing for an extraordinary homecoming. In December, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) plans to reintroduce 20 southern white rhinos to the Ajai Wildlife Reserve, a move hailed as a significant cultural and ecological milestone.

The Homecoming

For the people of Madi Okollo District, the return of the rhino is personal. “The white rhinoceros is more than an animal,” says Nights Zahara, the district tourism officer. “It is part of our cultural heritage. There are even places named after it, like Rhino Camp. This shows how deeply it is part of our identity.” The Ajai Wildlife Reserve, covering over 140 square kilometres, is at the heart of this identity. It is a landscape rich with rivers, hills, and history. Zahara says that while the reserve has long been home to species like kob, warthog, and bushbuck, it has always felt incomplete without its signature species.

“Beyond the rhinos, our district has unique attractions like Ajai Hill, where a Madi forefather is buried, and Onji crater lake,” she explains. “But the rhinos were always the centrepiece. Their return will not only restore the ecosystem but also heal something spiritual for our people.”

Community Expectations

The return of the rhino also brings expectations of development. Zahara says locals are eager to see tangible benefits. “The community has high hopes,” she says. “They expect roads to be improved, jobs to be created, and a fair share of tourism revenue to come back to them.” Infrastructure remains a pressing concern. Currently, access roads are rough, especially during the rainy season. “For tourists to come and for the rhinos to be safely transported, the roads must be upgraded,” Zahara adds.

The community also wants to be directly involved in conservation. “People here want to be trained, not just in tourism jobs, but also in financial literacy and wildlife management,” Zahara explains. “They need to understand how to coexist with wildlife and benefit from it.” For many residents, the reintroduction of the rhino is seen as a second chance, a way to revive both their culture and their economy.

Preparing the Land for Rhinos

According to UWA spokesperson Bashir Hangi, the decision to reintroduce rhinos to Ajai followed a careful feasibility study comparing several potential sites, including Murchison Falls and Kidepo Valley national parks. “Ajai ranked as the most suitable location,” Hangi says. “It has the right habitat, strong cultural significance, and support from the local community.”

Preparing the reserve has been a massive undertaking. “We are building a secure sanctuary with an intelligence fence, ranger outposts, and water systems,” he explains. “Rhinos are highly vulnerable to poaching, so security must be extremely tight.” Hangi emphasises that local support has been vital. “We have compensated community members for crops inside the reserve to address past encroachments,” he says. “The leaders here understand that the rhino is their cultural symbol, and they’ve been very supportive.”

A Carefully Orchestrated Move

Dr. James Musinguzi, UWA’s executive director, says the translocation will be part of a larger 10-year national rhino strategy. “At Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary, we currently have 48 rhinos,” Musinguzi explains. “The population there has grown so much that they now need additional space. Moving 20 to Ajai is essential not only for tourism but also for genetic diversity to prevent inbreeding.”

The relocation will involve meticulous planning. “We are manipulating the habitat at Ajai to ensure there is enough food and water,” he says. “Rhinos like to wallow in mud to cool themselves, so water reticulation is a priority.” Musinguzi likens the move to a gift to the nation. “Our goal is to complete the critical infrastructure by December so that the rhinos can be moved as a ‘Christmas gift’ to Ugandans,” he says.

Global Support

The effort to restore Uganda’s rhino population has attracted international attention. H.E. Lisa Chesney, the UK High Commissioner to Uganda, visited Ziwa to see the progress firsthand. “What has impressed me most is the deep connection between the rangers, the community, and conservation efforts,” Chesney says. “It’s not just about protecting rhinos, it’s about creating jobs and ensuring that nature looks after people.”

She adds that the UK has been a long-term conservation partner with Uganda. “For over 30 years, we’ve supported projects that combat illegal wildlife trade and promote biodiversity,” she explains. “Conservation done well also boosts tourism and economic growth.” Chesney says she plans to return on September 22, World Rhino Day, to participate in UWA’s “Name and Save the Rhino” campaign. “It’s not just a symbolic gesture,” she says. “It’s a way to sustainably fund conservation and raise awareness about why rhinos matter for Uganda’s development.”

The Name and Save the Rhino Campaign

Juliana Kagwa, CEO of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), says the upcoming campaign will be a celebration of progress and possibility. “We’ve multiplied the rhino population from six to 48 at Ziwa,” Kagwa says proudly. “Now we have 17 baby rhinos that need names, and this campaign will help us raise funds to relocate them to Ajai.”

The event, to be held on World Rhino Day, will bring together government officials, private partners, and international stakeholders. President Yoweri Museveni is expected to preside over the ceremony. “This isn’t just about conservation,” Kagwa emphasises. “It’s about marketing Uganda to the world. We want everyone to see that our conservation efforts are world-class and that Uganda is a premier destination for responsible tourism.”

A Future Beyond Ajai

While the December move will focus on Ajai, UWA has broader ambitions. Dr. Musinguzi says that future phases of the strategy will include reintroducing rhinos to Kidepo Valley and Murchison Falls National Parks. “Our vision is to have thriving rhino populations across Uganda,” he says. “This will diversify our tourism products and create new opportunities for communities.” For the Madi people, however, the immediate focus is on their own reserve. Zahara believes the return of the rhino will inspire pride and unity. “This is about more than tourism,” she says. “It’s about healing a wound that has been open for decades.”

Investing in Security

Challenges Ahead: Despite the optimism, challenges remain. Hangi notes that improving the road network is critical. “Rhinos are sensitive animals, and a rough journey could harm them,” he warns. “We’re working closely with the Ministry of Works to ensure safe transportation.” Poaching is another concern. Dr. Musinguzi says UWA is investing heavily in security and community engagement to prevent past mistakes. “Conservation must be community-driven,” he stresses. “If the local people see benefits, they will become the first line of defence.” Chesney agrees, pointing out that awareness must start young. “Education is vital,” she says. “When children understand why conservation matters, they grow up to be stewards of the land.”



