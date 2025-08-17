Rob Walker leads global influencers for Rwenzori marathon, adventure experiences

International sports commentator and adventure travel enthusiast Rob Walker has arrived in Uganda alongside a team of global influencers ahead of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon scheduled for Saturday, August 23, in Kasese.

Walker, who is visiting Uganda for the second time, will once again run the marathon together with his family. He is joined by Sean Hammond from the USA, Nicholas Butter from the UK, and Angus Maxfield from Dubai, all set to combine sports and adventure during their stay.

The initiative is part of the Uganda Tourism Board’s (UTB) wider strategy to position the country as Africa’s premier adventure tourism destination under the Explore Uganda brand. Beyond the marathon, the group will embark on a curated adventure itinerary that includes gorilla trekking, tours of Murchison Falls and Queen Elizabeth National Parks, and immersions into Uganda’s rich cultural heritage.

Juliana Kagwa, CEO of UTB, said the influencers’ participation is a strategic opportunity to drive global visibility for both the Rwenzori Marathon and Uganda’s adventure tourism.

“The influencers represent audiences across multiple continents, and their storytelling will showcase the excitement and beauty of Uganda’s adventure offerings. The Rwenzori Marathon is more than a race — it is an invitation to the world to experience the Pearl of Africa’s wonders,” Kagwa noted.

Adventure tourism is one of the fastest-growing travel segments worldwide, and officials believe Uganda’s unique offerings — from mountain races and gorilla trekking to white-water rafting and cultural immersions — give the country a competitive edge.

Amos Wekesa, Team Lead for the Rwenzori Marathon, welcomed Walker’s return as a milestone in showcasing Uganda’s growing reputation as a sports tourism hub.

“His return is monumental. It highlights the growth and impact of the marathon as one of the country’s leading sports tourism drivers,” Wekesa said.

Throughout their journey, the influencers will document and share their experiences across social media, travel blogs, and video channels, offering their audiences a first-hand view of Uganda’s adventure, culture, and hospitality.