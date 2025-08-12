Rwenzori Marathon: More than just a sporting event

About 6,000 runners are expected to hit the streets of Kasese on August 23 for the fourth edition of the internationally-accredited Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon, Amos Wekesa has confirmed.

This year’s highlight will be the 42km run commencing at the iconic Equator Monument in Kikorongo, within the Queen Elizabeth National Park running for causes close to their hearts while making memories that will stay with them forever.

The marathon route offers participants a rare opportunity to run alongside wildlife and natural landscapes, starting at the Equator and winding through the gateway of Queen Elizabeth National Park, creating a unique blend of sport and safari that’s unmatched on the continent.

“We are ready,” Wekesa, the Team Lead at Equator Hikes said during the marathon launch early this week. “We had 800 runners from four countries for the first marathon that happened in 2022. In 2023, we had about 2,200 runners from 17 countries. Last year, we had close to 4,000 runners from 33 countries. This year, we already have 33 countries represented, but we are going towards 6,000 runners.”

Wekesa said although there were close to 4,000 runners last year, there were about 10,000 electric spectators cheering on the runners, signifying the importance of marathon on the global stage.

This, he attributed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that has played a key role in making sure the marathon agenda is pushed in different countries.

A range of elite runners, including about 1,000 Kenyans, are expected to compete across the four races — the marathon, half-marathon, 10km and 5km runs. All courses are certified by World Athletics.

‘Immense experience’

“This isn’t just about one weekend in western Uganda,” Wekesa added. “It’s about unlocking long-term benefits, enhancing Uganda’s tourism brand globally, and proving that our country can host high-quality, high-impact international events.”

“Last year, more than Shs15 billion was spent in Kasese and surrounding areas because of the marathon. Kasese’s accommodation facilities are nearly fully booked, and number of runners, especially from Kenya, continues to grow. Our dream is to bring 2,000 to 3,000 Kenyan runners by 2026, turning this event into a major tourism and wellness destination,” he said.

Despite the growing numbers, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities, Doreen Katusime, urged more Ugandans to travel to Kasese, support the runners, and experience the incredible beauty of the Rwenzori region.

“Our commitment to participate in and promote this marathon stems from our belief in its transformational impact on tourism and local livelihoods, she said. “This is not just a sporting event. It is a strategic tool for promoting Uganda’s unique tourism offerings, empowering local communities, and branding Uganda as a premier destination for health and adventure travel.”

Juliana Kagwa, the Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), noted that the marathon aligned with national efforts to decentralise tourism and boost visibility for regional destinations in line with Uganda’s Destination Marketing Strategy.

“This event speaks directly to our mandate to market Uganda as a competitive destination by promoting regional tourism products. The Rwenzori marathon showcases the kind of potential that lies outside the traditional tourism corridors. We are here to support it because we believe this is how we spread the benefits of tourism across the country.”

Unique tourism product

UTB marketing manager Francis Nyende said the marathon ‘is a destination experience which combines sports, storytelling and scenery, which makes it a very unique tourism product for us as a country.’

“And through the marathon, we are reinforcing Uganda's brand as a hub of adventure and sports tourism, which is a fast-growing niche that grows younger, experience-driven travellers seeking authentic nature and meaning. And I'll tell you, this starts to draw us apart from our neighbours. We have a lot to offer,”Nyende said.

In 2023, tourism contributed 7.7 percent of Uganda’s GDP, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.

“We need to make sure at least it's in the top 10 marathons in the world and I think as Uganda, we are in the best place to get there.”

Discount Galore

This year, tourists and runners will enjoy 50 percent discount on entry fees to Queen Elizabeth and Mt Rwenzori national parks.

The discounted entry fees to Uganda’s national parks, encouraging runners and visitors to explore the country’s natural wonders beyond the race.

This is one of the major perks offered by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, in collaboration with UTB and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), which announced a contribution of Shs800 million towards organisation of the marathon.

Daily rates to Queen Elizabeth will be slashed from Shs20,000 to Shs10,000. Visitors will pay Shs7,500 to access Mt Rwenzori National Park - a Unesco World Heritage Site - down from Shs15,000.