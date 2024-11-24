Safe recreation returns in Entebbe Botanical Gardens

The Entebbe Botanical Gardens provides a rich environment for experiential learning across multiple disciplines, including biology, environmental science, geography, agriculture, art and photography, history and culture, chemistry, tourism and health and wellness.

Let’s face it: The Entebbe Botanical Gardens, a popular destination for relaxation and rejuvenation, has raised safety concerns over the past few years.

Many people have chosen to visit the well-known Entebbe Zoo instead.

Earlier this year, when I mentioned to a friend that the President had ordered the upgrade of the Entebbe Botanical Gardens to enhance tourism, conservation, education, and research, she expressed worry about the security of the area.

She recounted an incident involving her friend two years ago. Her friend and her husband were ambushed by a group of young criminals while taking a nature walk on Boxing Day.

The man was assaulted, and the woman was attacked. After this traumatic experience, her friend vowed never to return to the gardens.

The Entebbe Botanical Gardens (EBGs), once a peaceful retreat shaded by towering tropical trees along the shores of Lake Victoria, had unfortunately become a hotspot for criminal activities. Reports of assaults, drug-related incidents, and other crimes have been increasing. Established in 1898 by the Protectorate Government, the gardens were initially designed to receive and cultivate economically valuable crops such as cocoa, rubber, cotton, tea, coffee, and spices, to assess their potential as key drivers of economic transformation.

In recent years, however, a lack of law enforcement presence has raised concerns among visitors and residents alike. One review on Trip Advisor described the gardens as a “beautiful place…but visit with caution”. The reviewer further explained that while the garden is a wonderful place to wander for a couple of hours, it is also a large place with plenty of breaks in the fence where individuals can easily enter and exit. Additionally, the reviewer noted a lack of security patrolling inside the park and cautioned against visiting alone, urging people to leave long before dark.

During the handover ceremony of the EBGs on January 23, 2024, at the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO) offices, Uganda’s Premier Robinah Nabbanja emphasized the need to address the reported inadequate security at the gardens. She mentioned that the lack of security, along with the gardens' isolation, has led to issues such as loitering, drug use, theft, and even violent crimes. Nabbanja assigned the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities (MTWA) the task of addressing the security concerns and improving surveillance around the EBGs, which is Uganda’s first agricultural research unit.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja tasked the Tourism ministry to improve surveillance to boost security around the Entebbe Botanical Gardens.

Also, earlier this year, Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC) prioritized the safety and security of the Entebbe Botanical Gardens by deploying tourism police and rangers to patrol the 40-hectare area. Safety plays a critical role in shaping a destination's image and significantly influences travel decisions. For a long time, the Entebbe Zoo has continuously attracted repeat visitors because it places a strong emphasis on safety and security, which instills confidence in potential visitors, making it more appealing. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case with the Entebbe Botanical Gardens, located just a few meters away.

Starting October 2024, rangers and tourism police took over gate security at Entebbe Botanical Gardens, bringing changes to procedures. The gate is now open daily from 8 am to 6pm.

Additionally, cashless payment methods such as mobile banking and credit/debit cards are now accepted, reducing reliance on physical currency.

This transition not only offers convenience and saves time but also minimizes the risk of theft by eliminating the need for visitors to carry cash.

Of late, many visitors initially inquire about security upon entering, but as they leave, they consistently report positive, worry-free experiences, further boosting the garden’s reputation as a safe and desirable destination.

The Entebbe Botanical Gardens provides a rich environment for experiential learning across multiple disciplines, including biology, environmental science, geography, agriculture, art and photography, history and culture, chemistry, tourism and hospitality, and health and wellness.

With over 500 plant species both exotic and indigenous, the gardens serve as an ideal setting for family picnics, nature walks, yoga, and meditation. Well-maintained paths allow for strolls or jogging amidst primates and squirrels scampering through the trees. Additionally, visitors can enjoy an immersive birdwatching experience, with approximately 70 bird species available for observation on a beautiful day.

With safety as a top priority, the future of Entebbe Botanical Gardens holds immense potential for expansion, enhancement, and diversification, particularly in eco-tourism, education, and conservation. Supporting tourism developments at the gardens could unlock new revenue streams for Entebbe Municipal Council. Visitors will not only enjoy the natural beauty but also contribute to the local economy through spending on dining, entertainment, and unique experiences within the gardens.

In 2020, Entebbe’s leadership noted the limited revenue collection, with approximately 320 million shillings coming mainly from hotel taxes related to tourism. To drive an increase in revenue, the Municipal Council must strategically promote the gardens, encourage events, and create distinctive visitor experiences. This will stimulate local economic activity, support small businesses, and increase tourism-related expenditures.

Through collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, MTWA is committed to taking stock of what is at EBGS and developing sustainable plans. The goal is to transform the gardens as part of the Lake Victoria circuit for enhanced tourism, making it a modern tourism/recreation destination in Uganda.

This will also promote research, conservation education and awareness, upgrade and enhance the quality of services and facilities to attract more visitors, establish partnerships, and generate increased revenue, thus contributing to the National Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to the Tourism Development Programme Annual Performance Report Financial Year 2023/24, last year, tourism contributed USD 2.8billion (5.5 percent) towards Uganda’s GDP. Additionally, Ugandans’ visiting tourism sites increased to 1,115,169 against the annual target of 531,668.