Sanctuary Mandela, ex-president's home turned into boutique hotel

This aerial view shows the the Sanctuary Mandela hotel in Johannesburg on November 22, 2021. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The hotel, named Sanctuary Mandela, opened in September for guests seeking to bask in the ex-president's calm and positive energy.

Anti-apartheid legend Nelson Mandela liked hearty, simple meals, like oxtail stew. It was a favourite dish of South Africa's first black president and now fills ravioli served in his former home, which has been transformed into a boutique hotel.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.