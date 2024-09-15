Scaling Elgon heights: Journey to remember

Embarking on a hike up Mount Elgon via the Bushiyi trail in 2023 was an unforgettable adventure for a group of 21 hikers, many of whom were colleagues. This journey, filled with stunning views, challenging trails, and camaraderie, left a lasting impression on everyone.

The group gathered in Mbale, prepared for their trek and headed to Bududa. Upon reaching Bushiyi Village, their trek officially began.

acob Wanada from East Trails Adventure Company, says the first day’s hike took them through bamboo forests and winding rivers, offering breathtaking landscapes.

"The trail was tough but worth it," Jacob recalls. They reached Shiloko Campsite at sunset where they spent the evening at a bonfire, playing games, singing, and enjoying a meal.

The next day, the group woke up early to tackle the final push to Wagagai Summit. Despite the cold and overcast weather, they persevered. A lunch break fuelled their final ascent, and reaching the summit filled them with pride and happiness, captured in countless group photos.

“The descent on day three was challenging. With steep slopes testing our endurance but we made it back. Exhausted but content, sharing stories and laughter during the drive to Mbale," Wanada notes.

A deeper connection with nature

For the group, this trek was more than a physical challenge. It brought them closer together, deepened their appreciation for Mount Elgon, and left them with memories.

William Chemutali, another hiker, noted the diverse vegetation encountered along the trail. Starting in the montane forest, they moved through the mixed bamboo zone before reaching the heather and moorland areas. These zones showcased an array of plant species, including the beautiful everlasting flowers.

“You can meet monkeys, mountain antelopes, and duikers along the trail,” Chemutali shares. The tranquility of the trails made the hike even more memorable. He highly recommends the experience, as it teaches important truths about life and the beauty of nature.

Christine Nakayaze, a Uganda Wildlife Authority officer, highlights the unique bird species found on Mount Elgon’s trails.

"You may come across the near-threatened taita falcon, Cape Robin-Chat, little rock-thrush, and more," she explains. Other park attractions include ancient cave paintings, spectacular caves, hot springs, and the cultural dances such as the Imbalu held during initiation to manhood.

Nakayaze also reveals that Mount Elgon boasts of the world’s largest mountain caldera, along with high-altitude crater lakes, hot springs, and various waterfalls, earning it the nickname “The Land of a Thousand Waterfalls.”

Botanical diversity

For Saleh Naminya, executive director at Casa Uganda Safaris, emphasises the botanical diversity Mount Elgon National Park offers including tree species identification, featuring rare plants such as the giant podocarpus, juniper, and Elgon olive trees, as well as orchids and other unique flora. The total species recorded in the park’s montane forest area make it a botanical wonder for nature enthusiasts.

The nature walk

Paul Ngorok, a Mount Elgon guide, described the serenity of the trails.

"This place is very quiet, but sometimes quietness is the best noise," Ngorok said. The trails wind through forgotten medicinal trees, offering a peaceful, undisturbed connection with nature.

For bird lovers, the nature walk offers an opportunity to learn how birds sing in the wild. Tourists are taken through local footpaths used by early residents, revealing a part of the Bugisu sub-region that few have ever explored.

Exploring the waterfalls and villages

Ngorok also explains that multi-day adventure walks take visitors on the lower slopes of Mount Elgon, where they can marvel at the waterfalls, rivers, farms, and sweeping views of the plains below.

The routes pass through the lands of the Sabiny and Bagisu people, who have cultivated the fertile mountain landscape for centuries.

Visitors can hike to the famous Sipi Falls, relax at the foot of the cascading waters, explore the mountain caves, and dine at local lodges such as Casa Sipi Lodge. Ngorok emphasises that these walks help tourists discover the creativity and beauty of nature while fostering a deep appreciation for the environment.

The magic of Mount Elgon

Mount Elgon offers an array of experiences for adventurers, from its diverse vegetation and wildlife to its tranquil trails and breathtaking scenery. The hikes and nature walks on this ancient volcanic mountain provide not only physical challenges but also opportunities for personal reflection and connection with nature.