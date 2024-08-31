Take flight over the Nile on a zip cable

Situated at Bukaya Village, Njeru Town Council in Buikwe District, just a few metres from Jinja City, the Zip the Nile experience awaits at the Living Waters Resort and Luxury Tented camp.

This thrilling adventure at the Source of the Nile offers a stimulating experience for all who seek fun-filled adventures.

Zip the Nile has elevated adventure sports by introducing the country’s first-ever Superman zipline on top of their classic zipline opened earlier this year. They have also added a second zipline that enables couples or friends to soar side by side, enhancing the experience and making it even more thrilling and memorable.

The all-new Superman-style zipline is a daredevil’s dream as one can cross over the Nile on a combined 620-metre line in under a minute owing to the wild speeds.

Launch

At the launch platform a few metres off the ground, you will be strapped into harnesses that allow you to lay flat as you balance on the wire before heading down headfirst.

The Superman zipline is designed to closely replicate bird flight for humans, and the speed of the flight will trigger endorphins and pump adrenaline as you take in the beautiful Nile River and its surroundings.

“It is one way to conquer your fears,” says Jonathan Okia, Zip the Nile manager as he briefs the group about the available zipline options. He also shares safety precautions, dos, and don’ts.

Plans

Okia says they are looking at ways of bolstering their adventure menu at the resort soon.

“We are considering new additions to the place like a swimming pool and possibly water activities for our guests, “ he explains.

As you prepare to take flight, your mind races with thoughts of soaring through the sky like a majestic bird, a fearless superhero, or even a high-flying aircraft. The experienced operators expertly secure you in a full body harness and helmet, designed to stabilise your body as you lay in a daring, forward-leaning position akin to a cannonball being loaded into its gun.

This exhilarating experience is an art form designed to indulge in the joy of flight. The skilled staff will guide you as you prepare to embark on this thrilling adventure. Drop your hands as they do “their thing”, clip you onto the wire, and waddle your body through a few tries before releasing you to the course.

After having a go on the cable many described it as an adrenaline pump while others could not wait to go again, but one member of the said she would need to find more guts to try the superman-style after seeing others fly.

Rates

Local and international tourists are required to pay Shs 70,000 to experience the full zipline course. Riders have the option to fly in classic or superman style.

About the Resort

At this location is where the renowned British Explorer, John Hanning Speke, famously proclaimed himself as the first person to lay eyes upon and unveil the origin of the world’s longest river somewhere in the 1860’s. The monument erected to honour this historic achievement proudly stands at the resort.

Amidst the breathtaking natural surroundings, modern cottages and an inviting camping area offer an ideal setting for group travel, surrounded by towering trees and natural grass flooring.