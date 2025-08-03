The living heritage of Nshenyi Cultural Village

In the misty-veiled highlands of Ntungamo District, where Uganda hugs borders of Rwanda and Tanzania, time seems to breathe softly. Among the terraced hills, under skies painted gold by the rising sun, lies Nshenyi Cultural Village - not merely a destination, but a place where memory, tradition, and identity walk hand in hand. Here, the past isn’t locked in books or museums. It’s lived, sang, danced, and shared through everyday rituals and oral literature. The details are loud and clear in the aroma of millet bread cooking over wood fires, in the soft cling of cowbells, in the scent of smoked meat and in the warm handshakes of villagers who greet even a stranger not as a guest, but as family.

History whispers through the hills

“This is the very spot where president Idi Amin once stood,” says Moses Siyabyona, the village’s general manager, gesturing toward the Uganda - Tanzania border during a guided nature walk. “He declared the Kagera region in Tanzania as part of Uganda.” The story he narrates is one of dramatic shifts in East African history. In the 1978, under Amin’s orders, Ugandan troops invaded this part of Tanzania - a move that led to chaos. The border was overwhelmed, and reports of looting, violence, and seizure of property followed. But the Tanzania Peoples Defense Force’s (TPDF) retaliation under command of Maj Gen David Musunguri was swift and decisive. “It was backed by Ugandan exiles and liberation fighters like Fronasa and Kikosi Malum, which launched a counteroffensive. By April 11, 1979, Amin’s regime had fallen. Big Daddy, as he was popularly known, fled in a helicopter through Soroti, onward to Libya and eventually the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he lived out his days in exile,” Today, that once-contested border is no longer a flashpoint of conflict but a corridor of cultural harmony. The past may be painful, but it fuels a renewed commitment to unity - a spirit that Nshenyi embodies in every path, plate, and proverb.

A village shaped by Ubuntu

The guiding heartbeat of Nshenyi is Ubuntu - the African philosophy that means “I am because we are.” It’s more than a principle; it’s a lifestyle etched into every interaction there. “Here, like our ancestor did, if you arrive during mealtime, you are handed a basin to wash your hands and invited to eat - no invitation questions are asked,” says Siyabyona. “Food is not rationed. It’s shared. Joy of a newly born baby or wedded couple is collective. Grief is communal.” Walk through the village and these values unfold before your eyes page by page: elders teaching children to tend cattle, neighbours helping one another thatch roofs, and visitors being offered milk and obushera (millet porridge) with genuine warmth. Hospitality here is not an industry. It’s an instinct.

Visitors immerse themselves in activities that shaped the identity of the southwestern communities as milking. Photo | Courtesy

Living Heritage, not just displayed culture

A Nshenyi experience is not a fabricated or rehearsed tourist attraction - it is an open-air classroom of heritage. Visitors immerse themselves in activities that shaped the identity of Uganda’s southwestern communities 500 years under the Karagwe Kingdom. You can herd the long horned Ankole cows, milk them at dawn, or learn to prepare eshabwe (a ghee-based delicacy) grind millet and bake it to bread using age-old techniques. You can try cooking matooke over firewood or even join in the music and dance sessions under the stars. A night in one of the 16 self-contained guest huts merge rustic elegance with cultural authenticity. Some are adorned with murals chronicling human evolution - from hunter-gatherers to the pastoralists of today’s mixed farmers. There’s no Wi-Fi, but here, connection means something else.

Culture meets sustainability

Nshenyi’s commitment to heritage extends to the environment. Guests are encouraged to plant trees during their visit — not for show, but as a living legacy.

“When a visitor plants a tree, they leave behind a part of themselves,” says Siyabyona. “It’s our way of linking cultural preservation with environmental responsibility.” The village runs on principles of sustainable tourism. Waste is minimised, food is locally sourced, and traditional construction techniques are favoured over modern interventions. Visitors are not just observers - they’re participants in the village’s journey toward a balanced future.

Volunteerism and shared growth

For those staying longer, Nshenyi offers opportunities to give back. Guests often volunteer in local schools, help with livestock management, or teach agricultural skills. It’s a two-way exchange of knowledge and values. “This is not poverty tourism,” Siyabyona is quick to clarify. “It’s community development through shared experience. Visitors come here to learn, and in return, they teach - and everyone grows.”

Meals that tell a story

Food at Nshenyi is a celebration of ancestry and abundance. Meals are served on shared platters — reinforcing the communal spirit. The first banana in every dish is placed upright, a ritual believed to multiply blessings and ensure no one goes hungry. Dishes include roasted goat, eshabwe, millet porridge, fresh milk, and thick millet bread and fruit juices- all prepared using traditional methods. The experience isn’t just culinary. It’s cultural, spiritual, and deeply human.

Guardians of indigenous wisdom: The Batwa

One of Nshenyi’s most enriching features is its integration of the Batwa, Uganda’s indigenous forest-dwelling community. Forced out of their ancestral forests decades ago, the Batwa have found new footing here - not as relics of a bygone era, but as keepers of priceless indigenous knowledge.Visitors can watch them demonstrate archery, medicinal herb use, and spiritual rituals once performed deep in the forest. Their belief in Bihego, the god of the forest, and their ceremonies reveal a spiritual link between humans, land, and the divine. “We used herbs to treat everything - headaches, infections, even snake bites,” says one Batwa elder with quiet pride. “That knowledge still lives, and we’re proud to share it.”

Lessons in Humanity

When visitors leave Nshenyi, they don’t just carry photos and souvenirs. They take with them a renewed sense of connection - to others, to the land, and to the African story. In a world often fractured by inequality, speed, and disconnection, Nshenyi offers a quiet revolution: that progress doesn’t always mean moving fast - sometimes, it means walking together.



