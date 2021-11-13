Prime

The Mexican TV superstar marketing Uganda 

Arturo Islas Allende 

By  Tony Mushoborozi

What you need to know:

  • Allende is a man who is fully in in touch and love with nature. He is trying his best to help science and conservationists send message to the world that nature is our mother and must be protected for our own good.

A Mexican TV superstar is set to showcase Uganda’s tourism potential to a new market, Latin America.
Arturo Islas Allende, 33, and best known across Latin America for his passion for wildlife and nature, visited Uganda for a 17-day filming excursion. Allende is the host of a popular TV show, Survivor in Mexico.
  
He boasts of six-million strong following on Facebook and another six million followers on Tik-tok. 
Allende thus enjoys one of the highest number of social media impressions in the Spanish-speaking world, with more than 10 million people accessing his pages and contents. And this is the priceless exposure the Mexican TV superstar has given Uganda this October. 

