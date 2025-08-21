Theo brings tourism to Karamoja

"In Karamoja, you do not need a museum; you simply live the story," says Theo Von Moro under the blazing Moroto sky. The heat clings to his skin as the mountains rise in the distance, and a goat bleats lazily nearby. He is half Dutch and half Karamojong, a man born between continents but grounded in a single mission: to make Karamoja a place the world not only passes by but also strives to understand. "I returned to Uganda to explore my roots," he explains. "What I found in Karamoja was a place that is wild, beautiful, and completely alive. But nobody was telling that story."

Roots and return

Theo’s mother was born in Karamoja nearly 65 years ago. “She was one of the few Karamojong girls to receive an education back then,” he says with quiet pride. It was in Tororo where she met Theo’s father, a Dutch missionary who was posted in Uganda. “He was not supposed to marry,” Theo recalls, “but he met my mother and changed his destiny.” Theo grew up in the Netherlands, where Karamoja seemed like a distant, almost mythical place. “It was present in the stories my mother shared and the photos she kept. But I wanted to see it with my own eyes and feel it in my bones,” he says. When he finally returned, the connection was instant.

“I knew I was not just visiting; I had to build something here. I had to be part of this story.”

Building Kara-Tunga

Theo founded Kara-Tunga Adventures in one of Uganda’s most misunderstood regions, driven not by profit but by purpose. “When I arrived, there was beauty everywhere,” he says. “However, the youth lacked job opportunities. The fading culture was being overshadowed by modernity. I saw tourism as a way to combat that.” From the very beginning, Kara-Tunga was established as a social enterprise. “We started by training local youth in guiding and hospitality. We created various experiences such as hiking, biking, storytelling, and cultural safaris, to allow visitors to experience Karamoja through our perspective.”

The objective was not solely to attract tourists, but to transform how both Ugandans and foreigners perceived Karamoja. “When people earn from their culture, they value it more,” the travel enthusiast explains.

He adds, “Tourism has become a means to protect our heritage. Karamoja is one of the last places in Uganda where you can drive for miles without seeing a single building. It is untouched. The people live traditionally, not because it is staged for tourists, but because it is an integral part of who they are.” In this region, cattle hold immense significance; they represent wealth, dowry, currency, and pride. Boys are raised herding cattle, women construct the homes, and men often spend long periods in the bush safeguarding the herds. “In Karamoja, women are the leaders at home, while men are the leaders in the bush,” Theo says with a laugh. “It is as if we have two governments.” He believes this unbroken cultural rhythm is one of Karamoja’s greatest treasures. “We are living history. You do not just watch it in a documentary; you share it around a fire.”

The warrior-nomad trail

Theo's signature experience is called The Warrior-Nomad Trail, a five-day immersion designed to take visitors deep into the heart of Karamoja's wild beauty and ancient traditions. "We start in Pian Upe Wildlife Reserve, Uganda's second largest," he explains. "From there, we climb Mount Kadam, which is reminiscent of Uganda's Table Mountain, offering breathtaking views that will leave you in awe. After the climb, we descend into Pokot lands and meet communities that still live in the bush." Travellers will have the chance to walk alongside herders, sleep under a blanket of stars, and witness ancient rituals rarely seen by outsiders. "You will dance, hear warrior tales, and see how history is passed down orally," Theo adds.

The journey concludes in Kaabong with a visit to the Ik people, Uganda's smallest and most isolated ethnic group, followed by a grand finale in Kidepo Valley National Park, where wildlife roams against the backdrop of vast golden plains. "You can experience this journey on foot, by bike, motorbike, or 4x4," the safari tour guide explains. "The cost starts around $500 (about Shs1.7m), depending on your chosen mode of travel. We share many similarities with the Maasai; we all originated from Ethiopia, speak Nilotic languages, and have similar dances and values regarding cattle. However, our rituals are distinct." He smiles as he adds, "The Maasai used to kill lions to prove their manhood. We Karamojong demonstrate our strength and courage through ceremonies, service to the community, and personal resilience." This distinction is important to Theo: "We do not want to be seen as a copy of someone else's culture. Karamoja is unique. Our traditions and way of life stand on their own."

Changing the narrative

Theo speaks honestly about Karamoja's past, the cattle raids, the poverty, and the years of being overlooked by Uganda's tourism industry. "Yes, there were hard times. But look deeper, this place is overflowing with dignity, beauty, and potential." Through Kara-Tunga, the children of former warriors are now earning a living as guides, hosts, and conservationists. "Instead of raiding, they are leading," says Theo. "They are telling our story, with pride." For him, the true success of Kara-Tunga lies in changing not just perceptions but also opportunities. "It is about shifting the narrative from one of conflict to one of culture, resilience, and hospitality."



