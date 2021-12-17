Things to do, places to go this Christmas season in Kampala

That we have made it this far is amazing because the year has been a drag with a lockdown that almost drowned us. We have persevered through the loss and shake-ups of life and rather than wallow in misery, we choose to celebrate because there is too much to be thankful for. That said, while some may opt to enjoy this big day out of town, presumably with extended family in the countryside, there is a lot that Kampala has to offer and here is part of the cake.

Christmas at Cajon

Under the auspices of Cajon Music House, a collection of music lovers who saw a need for independent platforms and initiatives for musicians is Christmas at Cajon. The project began in December 2019 and is a live music buffet done for free in various parts of Uganda. The event that takes place in public places such as public markets, at traffic lights, and in parks for passers-by to enjoy while also receiving gifts, is done during the festive season. Usually running for a month, the performances are done by members of the house alongside other musicians. This Christmas, it will be at the Uganda Museum on December 21 at 2am EAT.

Christmas with Prestige Hotel Suites

There is a lot to do this Christmas as many will dine and dance, others will travel to the village to visit loved ones or go upcountry to enjoy the country side in various lodges. Prestige Hotel Suites is set to spruce your day with its two-days in December offer that will happen on 24th to 25th December and 25th to 26th December.

Located at Plot 9, Lumumba Avenue, Nakasero in Kampala, the hotel has a package for a family of four (two adults and two children) where families stay at their premises for a minimum of two nights. This package also comes with breakfast, a bottle of red wine, cupcakes on arrival, Christmas gifts for the children, and complimentary access to the pool and gym during the time of stay. One ought to make a reservation with $205 (approximately Shs738,000) in order to book their rooms.

The other offer is package of two adults where families spend a minimum of two nights and every night is at $115 (approximately Shs414,000). The offer comprises of similar perks as the first offer, though a deposit of $115 is required to make a reservation.

Wild Coffee Bar

Nature’s Green Beach Resort

The year has dealt us with several blows that make a celebration is December worth it. However, some may find it difficult to think of enjoying Christmas holiday as they previously did owing to a hampered economy and its effects. That said, Nature’s green beach resort, located in Kaazi Busabala invites you to enjoy the beauty of the lakeside shore with your loved ones at not so much. Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of town, the eco-friendly beach resort will allow you to calm down and relax. Their offer, which is valid until December 31st starts from as low as Shs250,000 for two people. The basket holds a night with breakfast for a couple, games, complementary Wi-Fi, Christmas lunch, beverages (glass of wine, beer, soda or mineral water), evening barbeque, entertainment and children’s playground.

In regards to accommodation, within the Christmas offer, double rooms are at Shs400,000 while children below 12 years are at Shs150,000 as long as they are sharing accommodation.