Three cultural sites give crash course in Uganda history

Uganda holds an elevated position in the tourism industry on the continent as home to diverse wildlife, stunning landscapes, scenic lakes and beautiful rivers. Much of our tourism industry is hinged on that. More recently, cultural tourism has started to pick up.

Uganda is home to more than 50 tribes, each with its rich heritage of culture and traditions. These cultures are fascinating enough to appeal to tourists. Today, places such as Ewaffe Cultural Village in Mukono are important stopovers for tourists on safari.

Places such as Igongo Culture Centre Museum in Mbarara, Nshenyi Cultural village in Ntungamo, and Batwa communities in Bwindi national park have a steady flow of tourists nowadays.

Visitors engage with the people in their home setting, and immerse themselves living like those people. They learn about traditional tools, craftsmanship, customs, rituals and in some cases such as at Ewaffe, tourists are given a taste of traditional food as part of the package.

Tourists enjoy a photo moment at Lubiri.

Cultural tourism gives tourists a deep dive into a particular ethnic group and what makes them who they are. But the cultural tourism sites at the seat of Buganda Kingdom do not just teach tourists about Baganda as an ethnic group, they give a crash course into Uganda’s history.

These three cultural sites are Kasubi Tombs, Lubiri and Bulange. Recently, the Buganda Heritage Tourism Board (BHTB) started to actively promote the three landmark sites as one tourism bouquet, to offer a quick bird’s eye view of the illustrious history of Buganda Kingdom and the cultures and traditions that keep this nation (Buganda) tick.

However, touring the three cultural sites is one of the little-known ways to pan through Uganda’s history. From pre-Christianity times to the 1990s when the kingdoms were reinstated, these three sites tell it all.

Kasubi Tombs

Kasubi Tombs need no introduction. It is a former palace of Kabaka Mutesa I and currently houses the tombs of four kings of Buganda: Kabaka Mutesa I, Kabaka Mwanga, Daudi Chwa, and Kabaka Mutesa II.

The former palace holds the number one place as the biggest grass-thatched hut in the world. It is, therefore, not just renowned here but world over.

The architectural marvel was gazzeted under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) in 2000. When you visit this cultural site, the tour guide transports you back to 1882 when the king relocated here from Rubaga hill, some three kilometres away.

This was the same king who, five years earlier, had received the very first Christian Missionaries, who would become an important part of Uganda’s history. Kabaka Mutesa I died just two years after moving to Kasubi and was buried in his newly finished palace in 1884.

At Kasubi tombs, tourists get to learn that Kabaka Mwanga would succeed his father and soon start to fight the missionaries, who his father had welcomed only a few years earlier. He is said to have seen the growing influence of Christianity as a threat to his own authority and power.

Some of his subjects were starting to be committed more to Christ than to him. So he ordered for the execution of Christian converts what would later be known as the Uganda Martyrs.

The 22 men would later be canonised by the Catholic Church in 1964. On April 9 1899, Kabaka Mwanga was captured, together with Omukama Kabalega of Bunyoro and exiled in Seychelles islands, where Mwanga died in 1903. His body was returned in 1910 and buried in the same old palace during the reign of his young son, Daudi Chwa who was 14 years old at the time.

Daudi Chwa would also be buried in the same palace in 1939 when he died at the age of 43. “Kabaka Daudi Chwa was the first well-travelled and most liberal king of Buganda. He went to school in Europe and ruled his kingdom with a less traditional mindset. He is the one who added concrete reinforcements in the architectural marvel that held the remains of his father and grandfather.

Those concrete pillars are the only things that remained when the hut caught fire in 2010,” the tour guide tells tourists.

Daudi Chwa’s son, Edward Fredrick David William Mutesa Walugembe Mutesa II, became the Kabaka of Buganda on November 22, 1939 and was installed three days later at Mengo.

Mutesa II, whose remains are in the same palace at Kasubi, would go on to become Uganda’s first president after independence. He became president in 1963 and Milton Obote as prime minister. His presidency was non-executive and many ways, the prime minster held more power.

His presidency, however, didn’t last long as he was removed from power by Obote in 1966 and exiled in England. The attack on Lubiri by Obote would mark the beginning of the political malaise that still dogs us today. This brings us to the second important cultural historical tourist site on the list; Lubiri or Mengo Palace.

One of the royal limos damaged during the 1966 attack on Lubiri.

Lubiri

The second cultural tourist site in Buganda that is steeped in Uganda’s history is Lubiri or Mengo Palace. Apart from being the historical seat of Buganda Kingdom, the Lubiri is most remembered in Uganda’s political history as the palace that was attacked in 1966 by Obote after he had suspended the 1962 constitution and removed Mutesa II as the ceremonial president of Uganda, who happened to live at Lubiri.

The palace was heavily damaged by the military. Obote effectively declared Uganda a republic and forced Mutesa II into exile. This marked the start of the political instability that rocked the country for decades to come. Following the attack on the Lubiri, Obote became Uganda's first president and abolished all kingdoms in the country.

The decision would later be enshrined in the 1967 constitution, which also consolidated power within the executive branch. When Obote was overthrown by Iddi Amin in 1971, the glory of the Lubiri would be desecrated further by turning it into an army detach.

Tourists who visit Lubiri today are able to see one of the infamous dungeons where political prisoners in the political turmoil of the 1970s and 1980s were taken to be tortured.

When Obote recaptured power in 1981, he would utilise the same dungeon for political persecution. The walls of the dungeon are marked with desperate scratches from people, who would never see the light of day anymore.

Many wrote their last words in blood and mud. Names were named. Interestingly, Obote’s name seems to appear in those last words more than Amin’s. After the kingdoms were reinstated in 1993, Buganda Kingdom was revived and Lubiri was also restored to its regal position.

This restoration happened alongside the enthronement of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, the reigning king of Buganda. Tourists who take this package get to have a taste of Buganda’s traditional cuisine at the end of their tour, at a venue on the royal mile between Lubiri and Bulange.

Bulange

This is the seat of the Lukiiko (parliament) of the Kingdom of Buganda. In the early 1950s, on one of his visits to Europe, Mutesa II conceived an idea to build Bulange exactly one mile away from his Mengo Palace, modelled after the royal mile of Edinburgh.

Construction began in 1955, fully funded by the Buganda Kingdom. It was completed in 1958 at a cost of £5m (Shs24b) at the time. “It is estimated that the building was a culmination of 750 years of regular parliamentary meetings that held the ancient kingdom together.

Seven hundred years prior to the construction of Bulange, Kabaka Kintu, the Buganda king credited for having crafted Buganda Kingdom as it is now, invited clan chiefs of all the current boundaries of Buganda together for the very first Lukiiko. The clan heads had never been united. Each had their chief.

The area was called Muwawa at the time, and the people who inhabited it were called Balasangeye,” narrates the tour guide. He adds: “Kintu was a visionary king, who aspired to bring all these ‘bundles’ of people together. The word bundles translates to ‘obuganda’ in Luganda. One thing led to another and eventually these united clans would end up being named Buganda.”

That is how the Lukiiko was born. They met regularly in the king’s courtyard to deliberate and make laws, first sitting in the lawn and later, a side house called Bulange would be built in the palace compound to house the parliamentarians.

The current Bulange was the first to be outside the palace courtyard. How does Bulange connect with Uganda’s history? Buganda got its name from the lukiiko (Bulange) and Uganda got its name from Buganda. It’s all connected.