Ugandan adventure junkies take a plunge into one of rapids along the mighty River Nile during a white water rafting expedition.

Travel

Top executives tasked to promote domestic travel

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

Incentive travel is the reward element of an incentive recognition or loyalty programme, which takes the form of an all-expenses-paid trip with scheduled events and activities. Experiential rewards such as trip offers boost staff morale. 

On a recent flight from Dubai, Civy Tumusiime was astonished to find 50 employees of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) returning from a teambuilding session.
As an active member in Uganda’s tourism sector, he interested them in the beautiful local attractions. Chatting by a fireplace in Murchison Falls National Park, this did not ring a bell. 
“They did not understand me,” observes Tumusiime, the chairperson of the Association of Tour Operators (Auto), during a meeting hosted for chief executive officers (CEOs). 

