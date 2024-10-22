Uganda sets sights on global tourism with new initiatives

Uganda is positioning itself as a key player in global tourism through forward-thinking policies and initiatives. Recently unveiled by the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), these ambitious plans aim to boost international and domestic tourism, establishing Uganda as a premier destination for nature, culture, and business travelers.

Integrating Gastronomy and Agro tourism into Uganda’s ten-year tourism plan

One of the most exciting developments is the inclusion of gastronomy as a key element in Uganda’s new ten-year tourism policy. Lilly Ajarova, CEO of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), announced the initiative, emphasizing the country's vibrant culinary scene and its potential to attract food-loving travelers.

Uganda’s tourism strategy will focus on promoting the local food culture, encouraging tourists to explore the country's diverse culinary offerings, which include rich, farm-fresh ingredients and unique traditional dishes.

This focus on gastronomy was inspired by insights gained from the UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy in Zimbabwe, where Uganda identified the powerful impact food tourism can have on its overall tourism offering. Ajarova remarked, "We want visitors to experience Uganda not just through its beautiful landscapes, but also through its cuisine. It’s a way for people to connect with our culture more deeply."

Uganda’s approach to food tourism goes beyond simply offering new dining experiences. The new tourism policy aims to promote agrotourism, which will offer visitors the opportunity to engage directly with Uganda’s agricultural heritage. Tourists who go on Uganda safaris will be invited to participate in farm-to-table experiences, where they can visit local farms, interact with farmers, and even learn how to prepare traditional Ugandan dishes. This immersive experience provides a unique way for visitors to appreciate the natural beauty of Uganda while also learning about the cultural and agricultural practices that sustain the country.

Boosting MICE Tourism: Uganda’s push to attract business travelers

In addition to its emphasis on gastronomy and culture, Uganda is making significant investments in its Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector. This segment of tourism is crucial for attracting business travelers, who are often overlooked in more leisure-focused tourism strategies.

Uganda’s efforts to enhance MICE tourism include partnerships with global hotel chains such as Hilton and Marriott. New hotels are being constructed to accommodate the growing number of business travelers seeking high-quality accommodations and conference facilities. This development aligns with Uganda’s vision of becoming a top destination for both business and leisure travel, offering world-class amenities alongside the country’s natural and cultural attractions.

"Our focus is on creating structures and platforms to promote Uganda as a premier destination for business and leisure travel," said Ajarova. "We want to cater to the diverse needs of our tourists, whether they are here for conferences or to explore the wild."

Free Park Entry Initiative: Promoting wildlife tourism for all

In a bid to make Uganda’s natural wonders more accessible, the Uganda Wildlife Authority has announced a groundbreaking initiative: free entry to some of the country’s most iconic national parks. On October 17th and 18th, 2024, locals and international tourists alike were given the opportunity to visit Kidepo Valley, Murchison Falls, Queen Elizabeth, and Pian Upe parks without paying any entrance fees. The goal was to encourage more people, particularly Ugandans, to

Steven Masaba, UWA’s tourism manager, highlighted the importance of the initiative in promoting domestic tourism. "Domestic tourism is growing, but many citizens still overlook the value of our national parks. This event is a unique opportunity for everyone to witness and appreciate the beauty of Uganda’s wildlife," he stated.

Typically, entry fees for these parks range from UGX 20,000 to UGX 30,000, which can be a significant barrier for many Ugandans. By eliminating this cost, the UWA hopes to democratize access to these natural treasures and foster a deeper appreciation for the country’s wildlife heritage among local communities.

Uganda’s national parks are home to a diverse array of wildlife, including elephants, lions, giraffes, and countless bird species. Each park offers a unique experience, from the awe-inspiring Murchison Falls to the tree-climbing lions of Queen Elizabeth National Park. The free entry initiative was expected to attract thousands of visitors, creating a greater sense of pride and ownership among Ugandans for their country’s natural assets.

Murchison Falls National Park is one of the most popular destinations in Uganda, thanks to its stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife. The park is home to the Nile River, which dramatically plunges through a narrow gorge to create the powerful Murchison Falls. Visitors to the park can take boat rides along the river, offering close encounters with hippos, crocodiles, and a variety of bird species.

Fredrick Kiiza, the park’s chief warden, described the park’s appeal: "Murchison Falls National Park is thrilling; the sight of the water plunging dramatically through the gorge is awe-inspiring. The Baker’s Trail offers stunning views, and adventure seekers should not miss it."

Another highlight of Uganda’s tourism offering is Queen Elizabeth National Park, which is famous for its tree-climbing lions and boat rides along the Kazinga Channel. The park is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts and couples seeking adventure, offering breathtaking views and opportunities for close encounters with hippos, crocodiles, and elephants.

The park also integrates cultural experiences, allowing visitors to interact with local communities and learn about traditional Ugandan ways of life. This blend of wildlife and culture makes Queen Elizabeth National Park a top destination for those seeking both adventure and cultural immersion.

Kidepo Valley National Park, located in the remote northeastern part of Uganda, offers visitors a chance to experience vast buffalo herds and engage with the traditional lifestyle of the Karimojong people. The park’s stunning landscapes and rich cultural experiences make it a must-visit for those looking to explore Uganda off the beaten path.

While less well-known, Pian Upe Wildlife Reserve is quickly gaining recognition for its birdwatching opportunities and the recent introduction of Rothschild’s giraffes. Judith Mirembe, a local guide, noted, "With over 250 bird species, Pian Upe is truly a paradise for birdwatchers."

To conclude, Uganda’s new tourism policies reflect a bold vision for the future. By integrating gastronomy, agrotourism, and MICE travel into its strategy, the country is broadening its appeal to a wide range of travelers. At the same time, initiatives like free park entry demonstrate Uganda’s commitment to making its natural wonders accessible to all.