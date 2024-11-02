Unlicensed facilities face shutdown as UTB tightens grip on tourism standards

By MARTHA NIMUSIIMA





The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) - in accordance with the Tourism Act 2008 - is mandated to regulate and license all accommodation facilities including hotels, guesthouses, and lodges.

Licensing requirements often vary but are not limited to location, structure, and adherence to industry standards.

As stated in the Tourism Act 2008 Part III - Licensing 13(1) “A person shall not operate any accommodation or other designated tourist facility for the purpose of payment by tourists unless the accommodation or facility has been issued a licence by the board.”

Recently, UTB announced the closure of all unlicensed accommodation facilities in a bid to enforce compliance and uphold the quality of services within the hospitality sector.

This move aims to safeguard the integrity of the tourism industry while ensuring that visitors receive the highest standards of accommodation.

This week, the board conducted a training session with Uganda police on how the enforcement will be carried out.

Deputy CEO of UTB, Bradford Ochieng, highlighted the collaborative efforts between UTB and the tourism police to enhance standards within Uganda's hospitality sector.

“In order to make sure that the standards are observed, our team, normally moves around to inspect these facilities and eventually they do the licensing of those that meet the minimum standards,” he said.

Mr Ochieng also emphasised that the partnership with police is focused on ensuring that all tourism facilities meet the required quality benchmarks as outlined in the Tourism Act 2008, particularly regarding compliance with licensing regulations. This joint initiative aims to elevate service delivery and improve the overall standards.

According to CP Patrick Lawot, the Deputy Director of Counter Terrorism Police, Uganda Police Force is fully committed to supporting UTB in regulating the hospitality industry. He affirmed that the police are providing comprehensive assistance to UTB in their enforcement efforts to ensure compliance with industry standards.

“This collaboration is designed to benefit the entire tourism sector by promoting safety, security, and adherence to regulatory frameworks, which are essential for fostering growth and maintaining high service standards within Uganda's hospitality industry.

When we improve the quality of our services, we will attract more tourists. So, we will benefit as the business owners and as a country,” he said.

The third phase of the enforcement exercise is set to commence in the Kampala metropolitan area, focusing on identifying and addressing non-compliant tourism facilities.

This initiative prioritises accommodation properties within the region, ensuring that all establishments adhere to the necessary licensing requirements.

The Act mandates that all tourism facilities, including hotels, guesthouses, and lodges, must obtain and maintain valid licences to operate legally.

This enforcement aims to uphold quality standards, promote sustainable tourism, and ensure compliance with regulatory frameworks to enhance Uganda's tourism sector.

“We shall focus on 19 policing divisions within a Kampala Metropolis area. And here we are looking at Kampala - Kawempe, Rubaga, Wandegeya, Nansana, and a number of other areas. So, any property we find without an operating license will be closed down and be required to formally register and apply for a license after fulfilling minimum requirements as by the regulation,” Samora Semakula Quality Assurance Manager at UTB added

The activity commences on November 18 to November 28.

State of accommodation facilities

Currently, out of an estimated 4,000 facilities across the country, less than 200 are licensed by UTB, highlighting a significant gap in compliance.

According to Mr Ochieng, this situation is largely attributed to ignorance and non compliance among facility owners, many of whom are either unaware of the licensing requirements or take them for granted.

Facilities must have fully registered with UTB through their quality assurance body at a cost of Shs200,000 and renewed annually at Shs100,000.

To address this issue, UTB emphasizes that non-compliance with regulations can lead to serious legal consequences.

Facility owners who fail to obtain the necessary licenses risk facing penalties, which may include fines equivalent to 20 currency points or imprisonment for up to two years.

For those seeking to comply with the regulations, UTB provides an online registration platform through its Quality Assurance System, facilitating a smoother licensing process.

By prioritizing compliance and quality assurance, UTB is committed to elevating Uganda's status as a competitive tourism destination.