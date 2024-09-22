Waking up to the call of nature in Kasese

For the three nights, a bird pecked away on my cottage window. It chirped for about half an hour at 6am. It was a reminder that nature had woken up. To the guests, it was time to enjoy the morning breeze and serenity.

Meanwhile, the velvet skies popped the golden sun that reflected on hilly ranges and in the valleys and to Mother Earth who is attentive to the natural call of nature to spring to life.

The early birds are ready to start their journeys to the city while others have escaped the Kampala madding crowd for a countryside holiday. On a sunny day, Kasese gets hot and the hills seem to exhibit a pale green landscape and grey skies.

Ambience

So, on this Saturday morning, they have chosen to sit on the verandas of their lodging indulging in nothing but soothing pats from their loved ones as they let the sun kiss their foreheads and the soles of their feet.

Someone on holiday has the option of having breakfast served in bed or walking down to the restaurant.

For the sole traveller on their morning walk or jog has earpods probably kicking in a good dose of inspiration from Hall of Fame by The Script featuring Will.i.am.

This mix draws and pours into another, especially where tourism attracts people to invest and earn a pie off its enviably diverse and beautiful destination Uganda.

You could say Mother Earth is constantly in labour, readying herself for a beckoning delivery of something unique to bolster travel offerings.

Thus the Pearl of Africa has recently given birth to a facility in Kasese to feed on the perks of Queen Elizabeth National Park in southwestern Uganda.

The park, formerly known as Kazinga, is a beauty worth the affinity force thanks to the 34-kilometre Kazinga Channel whose waters nourish a bloat of hippos, 600 bird species that cosily line the shores, primates and the scenic landscape plus forests.

The resort is in the middle of serene space. PHOTOS/NEWMAN DIXON.

New nest

Somewhere on the park’s periphery is newbie Lake George View Golf Resort popping its roof in the quiet corner hoping to grab the attention of those in search of relaxation to stop by.

While there, one cannot miss Lake George and the neighbouring fishing villages at a distance or turn their heads to the hills on either side, namely Bwenanure, Kinyabakazi and Mitibiri. This facility which boasts a golf course is situated two and a half kilometres from the Kasese -Kikorongo Road and 10 minutes from Queen Elizabeth National Park in south-western Uganda.

The plants seem indifferent to the sunshine as they rear their branches in green and other colours. The birds chirp as they jump from one window to another and onto the floor or well-tended colourful flowers, trees and shrubbery that encircle each cottage to give and allow privacy for guests.

Sights

One of the scenic places to include on your trip is Queen Elizabeth’s Pavilion from where you can enjoy a plateau panorama as a gentle breeze sweeps through the open grasslands close by and greenery afar.

More so, guests can indulge in nature forest walks, fairly challenging hiking trails, cycling, and visits to explore fishing communities on Lake George which is also home to aquatic species, birds and wildlife.

The 25-acre resort is an option for honeymooners, lovers, friends, individuals, who would like to step out and away from the hustle and bustle of the city to slow down, refresh and recharge their minds.

In the evening, a campfire is lit for patrons to sit, warm their bodies, share stories or be entertained by a traditional troupe from the community.