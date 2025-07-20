Welcome to a summer of European strikes

I was at Marco Polo Airport in Venice, Italy, one of the most popular tourist cities in the world. Before you envy me, when I visited Venice over four decades ago, I was touring Europe with my husband. A new bride, new destinations and I forgot many details, but some are still alive in my memory.

Visiting Venice is one of them. I can almost cry at the drastic changes in this city. Just at the beginning of the high season, the city is filled to capacity with tourists, and I can hear the American accent spoken by many of the visitors, followed by tourists from Far Eastern countries.

With other business to attend to, I arrived half a day earlier and walked through my memories. I opted for a hotel near the airport instead of the city.

This was one of the best decisions, because when I took the train from my hotel to the centre, there were no cars to the hotel. So, either you pulled your luggage or hired porters who were waiting there. From this point, everything has a price. To enter the city between 8 am and 6 pm, you pay a city tax.

This floating city is crumbling under mass tourism and if infrastructure is not strengthened, it might lose a lot. I took a gondola ride along parts of the canals and the inner routes. It was quite hot, I found a booth where I bought my tenth sun-protecting hat since I had not brought one with me.

The vendor was from India or Bangladesh, in fact, most street vendors are from those countries.

At least my gondola skipper was Italian, with the traditional striped T-shirt and straw hat. In fact, to be a gondolier, one requires a license that is not given unless one undergoes rigorous training. He skilfully manoeuvred the narrow canals while we were caught sometimes by other gondolas or water taxis carrying everything you can imagine from one side of the city to the other. This was not a pleasant trip because of crowds along the canals while walking on the bridges. Suddenly, tens of people were taking pictures of my gondola which made up for all the random photos I took of others without their permission.

Later on, I spoke to an Italian shop owner where I saw a beautiful collection of Murano beads and discovered that what we call West African trade beads are also made for the African market. This part of my trip was the most exciting. I asked the same man to recommend a nice local restaurant. He did. I was supposed to fly to Rome the next day but a general strike of all transport modes was starting in Italy.

My flight was postponed to a day later and my hotel had no room for my extra night. Welcome to Europe’s summer strikes!